Revere’s Ollie Svendsen Receives the George Fabiano Alumni Award

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The 2023-2024 hockey season wrapped up and the Everett – Revere – Malden – Mystic Valley Cooperative Boys Hockey Team celebrated their season and their seniors at the annual banquet. Revere High School Senior Ollie Svendsen, a four year varsity player and Co-Captain of this year’s team, received the George Fabiano Alumni Award. The award is presented annually by the family of George Fabiano, who passed away in 2001. He played Revere Youth Hockey and at Revere High School. The award was started by Dan Doherty, a lifelong friend of Fabiano’s.

Elaine Fabiano, sister of George, spoke of the award and its significance to her family. “Danny Doherty, who ran the RHS Alumni Association, contacted us and wanted to talk about doing an alumni award in memory of Georgie. Danny played with my brother and was a good friend of his. He wanted to honor his memory with this trophy. We have been awarding it for the past 20 years. This particular award does not necessarily go to the best player on the ice, but a player chosen by his coaches and teammates who is respected on and off the ice … a player like my brother. We could not be more proud of the players that receive it including this year’s recipient Ollie Svendsen.”

Head Coach Craig Richards could not think of a better recipient than Svendsen. “Ollie defines what that award stands for. It’s been an honor to have coached him over the years.”

Svendsen was honored to receive the award. “I am very honored to receive this award. When I received it, I did not know what it was about. Luckily a member from the Fabiano family reached out to me and sent me a letter that stated the award is given to a player that was chosen by their peers, coaches, and a player who is respected on and off the ice. I am very grateful to receive this award and want to thank the Fabiano family.”

Svendsen is a three sport varsity athlete and is the captain of the Golf, Hockey and Baseball teams. He hopes to attend a four year college or university next year but is undecided at this time.

He is the son of Carl Svendsen and Kelly Hurley of Revere and the grandson of Agnes Svendsen of Revere, Carl Svendsen of Colorado, and Eileen and Tim Horgan of Revere.