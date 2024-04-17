Obituaries 04-17-2024

Karen L. Zajac

She Will Be Forever Missed

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, April 17th from 12 noon to 2 p.m. for Karen L. Zajac, who died peacefully in the loving presence and care of her family in Revere on Wednesday, April 10th following a history of lifelong illnesses. She was 68 years old. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 2 p.m. followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Karen was a lifelong Chelsea resident. She was raised and educated in Chelsea. She attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School, then the Williams School and Chelsea High School. Karen aspired to become an LPN, which she studied for at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home in their nursing programs. She worked for over 10 years at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, until her health declined. Karen had a profound love for animals, especially horses. She was a past member of the Rowley Riding & Driving Club, which gave her great satisfaction for both horseback riding and just being around horses. Karen was also very artistic and found great pleasure in painting and drawing.

Karen loved her family and over the past two years she lived with her sister, Paula who cared for her and looked after her needs until her passing. She will be forever missed.

She was the beloved daughter of the late William R. Zajac and Helen B. (Naumec) Zajac, the loving sister of Robert W. Zajac of Shirley and Paula V. Zajac and her companion, Richard Larsen of Revere.

She was the cherished aunt of the late Jeffrey W. Zajac and the companion of the late Don Noel, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. ?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Francis J. Pazyra, Jr.

Spent Forty Plus Years as a Cross Country Tractor Trailer Driver

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Francis J. Pazyra, Jr., who died on Sunday, April 14th at Salem Hospital, following a long illness from lung cancer, he was 73 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne with military honors on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:45 a.m.

Francis was born in Revere on September 20th, 1950, to his late parents, Francis J. Pazyra, Sr. and Maria G. (Russo) Pazyra. He was raised and educated in Revere. He was a graduate of Revere High School,l Class of 1969. Following his graduation, Francis enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. He rose to the rank of corporal and was proudly and honorably discharged. Following his military service, Francis began a long career driving tractor trailers cross country for JDS Trucking & Refrigeration. His career driving spanned over 40 years on the road.

In his free time, he could be found repairing things in and around the house. Whether it was painting or carpentry, he would take care of the task himself. He also loved working in the garden, growing vegetables and flowers, he truly had a “green thumb.” His true passion was cooking and he was great at it! He would cook many legendary meals for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office as well as for many of his good friends at the Joseph Mottolo Post #4524, in Revere. He would very often be tuned into the Food Network Channel watching cooking shows and most especially his favorite, Guy Fieri. He was also a late member of the Beachmont VFW Post #6712 and the Revere Lodge of Elks #1171.

He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen E. E. (Mansfield) Pazyra of 22 years, the loving father of Maria F. Murphy and her husband, P.J. and Francis J. Pazyra, III and his companion, Rhiannon Alter, all of Revere; the cherished brother of Mary Ann Stasio and her husband, Dennis W. of Danville, NH, the late Stephen Pazyra and his surviving wife, Danette Pazyra of Revere, Barbara Labbe of Revere, Rosemarie Thornton and her husband, Gordon of North Reading and the late John Carusone of Revere. He was the best friend and surrogate brother of Robert “Bobby” DeAmelio of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his canine companion “Annie” and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Francis’s name to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Ann Marie Cuozzo

Retired Office Worker Who Enjoyed Travel and Spending Time With Her Family

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, April 15th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Ann Marie (Sistillio) Cuozzo, who passed away on April 8th at 84 years old. A Funeral Service was conducted in the funeral home during the visitation and interment will be held privately.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Antonette (DiGiacomo) Sistillio. She was raised in East Boston where she attended local schools. She entered the workforce at a young age and began working for Cappizio Shoe, a manufacturer of ballerina shoes located in Boston. She began working in the factory and eventually worked her way up the ranks to an office position. Her career there spanned 20 years. She later found employment working for the Law Offices of Foley, Hoag and Elliot, a large law office in Boston where she enjoyed another 20 plus year career operating the switchboard. She retired about 10 years ago.

Ann Marie and her husband lived in East Boston and later moved to Revere. They took residency in Winthrop 10 years ago. Ann Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, and she especially loved to travel with her husband. The couple took every opportunity to travel and share wonderful experiences together.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph T. Cuozzo of Winthrop and the cherished sister of the late

Theresa “Chickie” Iannarone and her husband, Leonard, Louise LaGrasta, Olga Annese, Florence DiBello and Irene, Fred, John, Peter and Frank Sistillio, Jr. She was also the dear sister-in-law of Dorothy “Dottie” Cuozzo and the late John Cuozzo.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Anthony “Tony” Maio

Of East Boston

Family & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, April 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Anthony “Tony” Maio, of East Boston, who died at his home in Orient Heights following a most courageous battle with cancer. He was 81 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Tony was born in Boston on May 25, 1942, to his late parents, Frank Maio & Anna (Carbone) Maio. Tony was one of six children who began his younger days in Winthrop before settling in East Boston. Tony was raised and educated in East Boston. Tony followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Tailor. As a young man, he worked alongside his father and began to master the skillful trade. He eventually went on his own and worked all of his life as a tailor and dry cleaner. Tony also operated at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home at “the Tailor Shop” which was his business and spanned over 40 years. Tony loved his garden and was most proud of his tomatoes. He also loved to play his guitar and sing. Tony married his wife, Christine (Canney) of OHEB on November 6, 1966 where they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Tony and his wife remained in East Boston where they began their family having a son and daughter. He will always be remembered as a hardworking, humble family man with a great sense of humor.

He was the adoring father of Attorney Anthony M. Maio and his wife Alison Booth – Maio of Sunderland, MA and Alyson (Maio) Federico and her husband John of Orient Heights East Boston. He is the proud and cherished grandfather of Army Specialist PFC Gianna Federico, Caitlin Maio, Anthony Federico and Evan Maio. He is the dear brother of the late Louis Maio, Ralph Maio, Esther Gualtieri, Michael Maio & Rosemarie Mazzone. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, & grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Frederick John Kelley

Of Florida, formerly of Revere

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frederick John Kelley, affectionately known as Rick among his family and friends, on March 25, 2024. Fred was born on May 28, 1949, in Boston, and spent his formative years in Revere, Massachusetts, as the only son of Gloria and Frederick, and the younger brother of Donna Miaskiewicz.

Fred, alongside his devoted wife Janet, raised their children first in Revere, before moving to Saugus in 1976. There, he established and ran a security company, yet never allowed his professional endeavors to overshadow his commitment to his loved ones. Known for his compassionate nature, Fred was always ready to extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the true spirit of generosity and kindness.

In 2004, Fred and Janet embarked on a new chapter of their life in Florida, where he discovered a passion for building energy-efficient homes. For over 15 years, he dedicated himself to this pursuit, embracing the challenges and opportunities that came his way. However, their hearts always remained close to home, and eventually returned to Massachusetts to be near their cherished family members.

Fred leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will forever be treasured by those who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife Janet, their three children Sandy, Chris, and Paul, and his cherished grandchildren Colin, Cali, Nicolas, Megan, and Lilly. Fred’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled.

Thomas W. Farrell

An Extraordinary Man Who Braved the World

A Memorial Funeral Service was celebrated in the First Congregational Church of Revere for longtime member, devoted volunteer and friend, Thomas W. Farrell, who died on Tuesday, March 26th at the Kaplan Family

Hospice in Danvers following a long illness. He had just celebrated his 76th birthday on March 14th.

Tom was born, raised and educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1967. Tom was an extraordinary man who braved the world while afflicted with Cerebral Palsy from birth. This did not slow him down in any manner. He still pursued and lived his life every day. He had strong convictions, will and incredible faith.

Tom married his sweetheart and best friend, Barbara (Butler) on July 12, 1987. The couple lived in Revere and Winthrop and then settled in East Boston. Tom was a custodian for the Boston Public Schools and was very well liked by his peers, teachers, and most of all, the students.

Tom was a character and his always smiling face made it very easy for him to make friends quickly. He was a man who enjoyed fishing and especially liked planning fishing trips in various areas of New England with his nephews.

He was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church in Revere and loved his church friends and family. He was a committed volunteer for years at the First Congregational

Food Pantry and assisted in any way possible. His memory will live on with the many people he met each week.

He was a devoted and loving husband for 36 years to Barbara A. (Butler) Farrell of East Boston, the beloved son of the late Francis J. “Frank” Farrell, Sr. and Mary J. (O’Brien) Farrell, dear brother of the late Francis J.

“Chickie” Farrell, Jr. He is survived by his sister Anne and her husband, John of Arizona, as well as by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

To honor his memory, please make a donation in Tom's memory to the First Congregational Food Pantry, 230 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Frances D. Diglio

Lifelong Revere Resident

Frances D. Diglio, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away suddenly at 89 years of age on April 10.

The loving daughter of the late Francesco and Rafaella (Crisci) Diglio, she is survived by her beloved sister, Marie Romano of Reading and her dedicated niece, Marcia Carrabes of Revere. Frances was also the much loved aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves many loyal friends and kind neighbors. She was the dear sister of the late Anthony Diglio, Mindy Altavilla and Vicky Carrabes.

Family and friends attended a Visitation in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Tuesday, April 16th followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. ?

“Those we love don’t go away,?

They walk beside us every day.?

Unseen, unheard, but always near,?

Still loved, still missed, and very dear.” ?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Nancy Pearl Stuart

May 22, 1952 – April 12, 2024

Nancy Pearl Stuart, known around Revere, Lowell, Charlestown and Cambridge as her alter ego, “Pearl,” the ever exuberant Karaoke songstress, died at 71 years old in Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ of multi-organ failure.

A personality bigger than life, with a flair for the dramatics and a lover of holidays, with matching festive garb. Nancy was happy and bold and partly misunderstood. She loved celebration, family, the ocean, children and her wishes for a convetional life as a wife, mother, with a “white picket fence” fell out of reach.

Always a giver, a friend to the homeless and battered women’s causes, she was generous, even if kindness wasn’t returned. Others came first. She saw the best in everyone. She lived life with gusto. And dreamed of bigger dreams then she could ever live, but it never stopped her.

A passionate devotee of Christianty, Nancy dedicated a portion of her life to Bible Study.

She found her calling in Cosmetology as a Hairdresser and lived a quiet life. In the end, she was surrounded by her adored brother and first childhood chum, Gary F. Stuart of Prescott, AZ, protective eldest sister, Gail L. Stuart – Scammon of Concord, NH, devoted sister Robin A. Stuart of Los Angeles, CA. Beloved sister Dawn N. Stuart of Papua, New Guniea and cherished baby sister, Fran E. Stuart of Palm Beach, FLA.

Nancy follows her late parents, father Irwin V. Stuart of Sterling, MA, mother Patricia T. (Paino) of Derry, NH, late sister Karen J. Stuart of Boston, late son Alexander C. Porter of Charlestown, and late Aunt Mary N. McNamara of Dania, FL.

She leaves behind her niece, Jennifer L. Farrow of Derry, NH, a great niece, nephew and a great-great niece and nephew.

In lieu of flowers please donate to charities for Mental Illness in her Honor: RETHINK MENTAL ILLNESS (Rethink.org) or DEPRESSION & BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSalliance.org).