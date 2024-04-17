RHS Sports Roundup

Girls Track Opens With Double-Victory; Rodriguez Sets Mark

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team opened its 2024 season with a pair of impressive victories, defeating Greater Boston League rivals Somerville (109-33) and Everett (90-45) in a meet held at Dilboy Stadium in Somerville last Tuesday.

Among the many highlights for coach Racquel MacDonald’s squad was the performance of junior Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez. Ashley won three events vs. both opponents (the triple jump, 400 hurdles, and 200 meter dash) and smashed the RHS school record in the triple jump with a final landing of 33′-5″, topping the previous mark of 33′-0″ that had been held by Carolina Bettero.

“Ashley broke the record by almost half a foot on only her third jump of the season,” enthused MacDonald of the performance of Cabrera Rodriguez, who tallied a total of 30 points on the day. “I can’t wait to see how much further she goes as the season progresses and her training intensifies.”

Junior Liv Yuong served notice that she will be among the top performers in the GBL this spring with a dominating showing against both rivals. Liv won all four of her events (the high jump, 100 hurdles, long jump, and 100 dash) vs. Somerville and three vs. Everett (she finished second to an Everett girl in the 100 dash) to score a total of 38 points in the two meets.

Gemma Stamatopoulos scored 12 points vs. Somerville and 11 points vs. Everett, which included a first-place finish in her main event, the 800 meter run, in which she was the GBL champion in the indoor season.

“Gemma competed in two brand new events for her this year — the 400 hurdles and long lump — and has excelled in both,” said MacDonald of Stamatopoulos, who also competed in the high jump in which she finished second behind teammate Yuong. “I’m confident she will go low 70s or even sub-70 in the 400 hurdles very soon. Gemma (whose time in the meet in the 400 hurdles was 78 seconds) and Ashley (who came across in 77 seconds) are excellent training partners in this event.”

Other first-place finishers for the Lady Patriots included Daniela Santana Baez in the two-mile vs. both Somerville and Everett; Rania Hamdani in the 400 dash vs. both Somerville and Everett; Olivia Rupp in the mile vs. Everett; and Yara Belguendouz in the javelin vs. Somerville with a new personal record (PR) throw of 75′-7″.

Another highlight for the Lady Patriots was the performance of freshman Genievieve Zierten, who had two second place-finishes vs. Everett in the one-mile and the 800, a very tough double.

“We’re becoming a very strong distance team and I am so excited to see these girls work with one another,” noted MacDonald.

Both of the Lady Patriot relay teams also took first place vs. both Somerville and Everett. In the 4 x 100, the quartet of Marwa Riad, Hadassa Dias, Ashley Chandler, and Nisrin Sekkat came across the line in a time of 61.2, while the 4 x 400 foursome of Olivia Rupp, Rocio Gonzalez, Manal Hazimeh, and Rania Hamdani finished with a clocking of 5:11.7.

“It’s super exciting to see how strong the girls performed in the first meets, especially having a hectic week last week with the storm and multiple meet cancellations,” said MacDonald. “The girls are coming out super-tough and hopeful to defend their indoor title. I can see a lot more records being broken this upcoming season.”

MacDonald and her crew are scheduled to travel to Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday) morning and will host Lynn English at Harry Della Russo Stadium next Tuesday afternoon.

Boys Volleyball Blanks Malden, 3-0

The Revere High boys volleyball team earned a 3-0 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden this past Monday morning.

Leading the way for coach Linne Mimmo’s Patriots were Ruben Rodrigues, who delivered 10 kills and served six aces, and Larry Claudio who set 17 assists for his teammates.

Mimmo and her crew were scheduled to face GBL rival Everett this morning (Wednesday) and will host non-league opponent Boston Latin Academy Friday morning at 10:00. They will entertain GBL foes Somerville on Monday and Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Boys Track Splits Season-Opening Meets

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team split its two season-opening meets this past week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett, 81-54, but falling to GBL foe Somerville by a nearly-identical score, 80-54.

In the triumph over Everett, Isaiah DeCrosta, Oliver Escobar, and Medy Bellemsieh were double-winners. Isaiah captured both the 400 and 100 hurdles events in times of 1:01.1 and 15.3 respectively; Oliver won the 100 dash with a sprint of 11.3 and the high jump with a leap of 5′-6″; and Medy triumphed in the 200 dash in 23.8 and the triple jump with a final landing of 38′-6″.

Additional first-place finishers for the Patriots vs. the Crimson Tide were: Salah Said in the two-mile run in a clocking of 12:12.2; Youness Chahid in the mille in 5:03.8; JV Cunha in the 800 in 2:08.7; and Allen Hou in the shot-put with a throw of 38′-4″.

Scoring three points vs. Somerville with second-place finishes were: Amir Youmani in the two-mile; Camilla Echeverri in the 100 dash; Kenan Batic in the 400 dash; Chahid in the 800; Kevin Purcifull in the shot-put and discus; and Erick Mayorga in the javelin.

RHS Softball Team Overwhelms Chelsea

The Revere High softball team split its two contests this past week, cruising past Chelsea, 27-3, but falling to Medford, 10-4.

In the triumph over Chelsea, the Lady Patriots scored early and often, including a 12-run outburst in the second inning that featured a two-RBI double by Jordan Martelli, a two-RBI base hit by Danni Hope Randall, and RBI-producing base hits by Riley Straccia, Lea Doucette, Olivia Morris, and Shayna Smith, as well as bases-loaded, RBI-walks by Lindsay Pineda and Dakota Lanes.

The final tally showed the Revere offense accumulating 19 hits and drawing 14 bases-on-balls, paced by Frankie Reed, who was 3-for-3. Randall and Smith both accounted for three RBI.

The loss to Medford, which perennially is one of the top teams in the GBL, was a frustrating one for the Lady Patriots, who outhit the Lady Mustangs, 8-6.

Isabella Qualtieri led Revere at the plate with two hits. Caleigh Joyce and Martelli both accounted for an RBI for the Lady Patriots, who stole seven bases on the day.

Randall went the entire seven-inning route for Revere, allowing four earned runs while striking out five Lady Mustang batters and walking five.

Coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew, who stand at 2-1 on the season, have a busy week ahead: They were scheduled to play at Everett today (Wednesday) and at Malden tomorrow (Thursday) before returning home to host non-league opponent Northeast Regional Friday morning at 10:00 at St. Mary’s Field. They will trek to Somerville on Monday and to Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

RHS Boys Lax to Host Lynn at 10 AM

The Revere High boys lacrosse team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 10:00 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots, who entertained GBL rival Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) morning, have come up short in their four contests thus far this season.

In a 16-2 loss to Malden last Tuesday, captain Walid Harda, assisted by captain Guillermo Menjivar, and freshman Matthew Leone accounted for the Patriots’ goals. RHS goalie Santiago Gil made eight saves. In a battle with non-league rival Lowell last Thursday, Leone scored two goals and Harda added a marker in the 13-3 loss in which Gil made 10 saves.

In a 9-3 defeat to Lynn in the season-opener two weeks ago, Harda scored all three goals with assists from Menjivar and Leone. Gil made 10 saves. In a 13-2 decision vs. Salem, Leone scored both of the Patriots’ goals, assisted by Menjivar. Gil turned aside nine enemy shots.

Coach Jordan DeBarros and his crew will travel to non-league opponents Boston Latin on Friday and to Cambridge on Saturday. They will trek to GBL foe Medford next Tuesday.

RHS Baseball Wins Two Straight

The Revere High baseball team earned a pair of convincing victories this past week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Chelsea last Wednesday, 15-3, and then cruising past Malden on Patriots Day, 11-1. Coach Michael Manning and his crew took on GBL foe Everett this morning (Wednesday) and will entertain Somerville next Monday and Lynn Classical next Wednesday.