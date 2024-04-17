Four Gateway Cities Chosen For Second Cohort of MHP’s Complete Neighborhoods Partnership

Special to the Journal

Four gateway cities have been selected to participate in the second cohort of the state’s Complete Neighborhoods Partnership (CNP), a program that supports the creation of walkable neighborhoods across the commonwealth near downtowns, transit and jobs.

Lowell, Haverhill, Revere and New Bedford will receive technical assistance from CNP to create more housing opportunities near transit and mobility infrastructure.

MHP is administering CNP with funds from the state’s 2021 economic development bond bill through the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) and the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development (EOHED). Frequently Asked Questions about CNP

When completed, the program will have selected up to 12 communities to receive $150,000 or more in technical services for a total of $1.8 million over the program’s five-year period. Services will be performed by third-party consultants. Here are brief details on the cities selected and their plans:

• Lowell’s Jackson/Appleton/Middlesex (JAM) Neighborhood will use the funds to assess feasibility of housing on underutilized properties. The JAM neighborhood is 0.3 miles from the Lowell commuter rail station.

• The City of Haverhill will work to realign zoning from Lafayette Square to Downtown Haverhill to facilitate housing production and explore feasibility of housing on underutilized properties and at the Haverhill commuter rail station.

• The City of Revere plans to accelerate housing in two neighborhoods—Shirley Avenue and the Wonderland Station area. Both neighborhoods are served by multiple rapid transit stations. The city recently adopted 40R Smart Growth Zoning Districts.

• New Bedford will assess feasibility of housing in underutilized properties in the Purchase Streed Corridor, which is adjacent to the New Bedford station on the new South Coast Rail line. Purchase Street is adjacent to the New Bedford Station, anticipated to come online in summer 2024.

“We are extremely excited to be awarded the designation of Complete Neighborhoods Partnership,” says Revere Community Development Planner and Conservation Agent Lorena Escolero. “This acknowledgement not only affirms our continuous efforts, but also fuels our commitment and drive to enhance the availability of affordable housing in Revere. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with MHP and engaging with the Shirley Ave and Wonderland community as we work towards our common goal of inclusive urban development and sustainable growth.”

MHP held a previous application round in 2022, selecting three communities and two regions. Chelsea, Brockton, Fitchburg, six towns in Franklin County and a regional application from North Attleborough and Plainville were selected as the first recipients of CNP awards. Here’s more on the 2022 awardees.

The Complete Neighborhoods Partnership is part of MHP’s Complete Neighborhoods Initiative, which is supporting state efforts to promote more housing near transit, town centers and jobs. It includes “3A-TA” technical assistance to help MBTA communities comply with the state’s new multifamily zoning requirement.