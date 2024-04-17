Niles Welch Installed as New President of Revere Chamber of Commerce

Attorney-at-law Niles Welch took office as the new president of the Revere Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s Installation of Officers Luncheon April 12 at the Marina at the Wharf Restaurant.

Welch succeeds Patrick Lospennato, who had served as president of the business organization since 2019.

Executive Director Erica Porzio delivered the opening remarks, thanking Lospennato for his “tremendous leadership” of the group during his tenure.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, who served as the installing officer, thanked the Chamber members for their outstanding work in the community.

Revere Chief of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski was the guest speaker, outlining future plans for the Broadway district and the much-anticipated opening of HYM’s Suffolk Downs development.

Former Chamber President and Executive Director Bob Upton spoke about the city’s history, reflecting on the immense contributions to the Chamber and the city made by the late Joseph Festa, co-founder of the Revere Chamber of Commerce.

“Mr. Festa was a considerable force in this city for many years,” said Upton. “Joe Festa helped bring along the new Chamber of Commerce. Joe Festa was a dignified guy, a professional guy, a guy that people could talk to, and carried himself in such a way. I looked at him and I said, ‘wow, that’s amazing.’’’ The work that he’s done for this city is still in place.”

In his inaugural address, Niles Welch said, “Today is a day to celebrate our Chamber of Commerce for all that we’ve achieved these last two years as an organization, but more importantly all that we intend to achieve as we pursue an aggressive agenda in 2024 and beyond in our great city – an agenda that’s designed to continue to increase commerce through building relationships and advocating for our business community’s needs. Revere has a bright and exciting future in 2024 and beyond if as leaders and stakeholders we have the courage to continue to be bold and dream big. I am very proud to serve on this board alongside a group of immensely talented individuals.” Welch thanked his wife, Nicole Sao Pedro-Welch for “her unwavering support” in his speech.