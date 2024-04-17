Disabilities Comm. To Hold an All-Abilities Day at Revere Beach

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, April 9, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Jason Barone Cichocki, Mario Grimanis, and Ellie Vargas. In addition, a new member of the commission, Annmarie Fiore, a lifelong Revere resident, was introduced. Fiore said her interest in becoming a member of the commission stemmed from her lifelong experience with an aunt who suffered a mental and physical impairment at birth.

DeCicco told his fellow commissioners that the city has received a grant, for which he applied, from the Save the Harbor/Save The Bay for a Better Beaches Day at Revere Beach this summer. He said that DCR will contribute all-abilities beach sand mats and wheelchairs and Triangle Inc., which has run a similar program for the past few years at Constitution Beach in East Boston, will help organize the event. In addition, he will be asking the city’s Parks and Rec. Commission for volunteers to help with organizing the event.

“My goal is to have an All-Abilities Beach Day every year at Revere Beach,” said DeCicco. The exact date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

DeCicco also reported on the recent CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) monthly Zoom meeting which he attended on April 3:

— A member from the Melrose COD discussed conversations she has been having with U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s office regarding the Disability Inclusion program. This is a program that has been in existence in the Newton school district for 45 years. She would like to see it not only in Melrose, but also have other city and town CODs help bring this to their school district. She will also be having continued conversations with Katherine Clark’s office along with the State DOE. Unfortunately, the group was told during the meeting from a Newton COD member that Newton just dropped the program and they are very upset with this decision;

— DPC mentioned that they are continuing their advocacy at the State House regarding their opposition to controversial proposed cuts to the line item in the state budget for personal care assistants. The cuts drew widespread criticism from members of the commission, who lamented the proposed cutbacks, which they said represent a significant step backwards for persons with disabilities; and

— A COD member mentioned opportunities regarding the Gopen Fellowship. This is a program that you can apply for through the Massachusetts Disability Council. The Gopen Fellowship is a one-year, part-time work and learning opportunity for an individual with a developmental disability. The link to find more information and the application process is: https://www.mass.gov/how-to/apply-for-the-gopen-fellowship

The commission received an update from Julie Brown, the new president of the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). She said the next meeting of the group is set for Thursday, May 30, both in-person with a Zoom link option. The agenda will come out at the beginning of May. This will be the last in-person event of the school year.

She reported that SEPAC is looking for any and all interested parties to join either as a board member or a volunteer or for general support. Anyone interested in getting more involved in SEPAC Revere can send an email to [email protected] or call Julie Brown at 617-817- 2653

SEPAC also will be hosting two free virtual workshops for parents and professionals via Zoom by the Federation for Children with Special Needs with Spanish translation available in person at Revere High School. The first meeting is set for Thursday, April 25, from 6-8 PM with the topic, Basic Rights: Understanding the IEP. For more information, the registration link is:

https://tinyurl.com/fscn425meeting

The second workshop is set for Wednesday, May 8, from 6-8 PM on the topic of Bullying: What Parents Need to Know. For more information, the registration link is:

https://tinyurl.com/fscn508meeting

In the general business section of the meeting, the members discussed the problems created by motorists who park in bus pick-up zones, which often can interfere with the ability of persons with disabilities to access a bus.

Perno concluded the meeting with the commission’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. “They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to or if you want to speak to our department directly or schedule an appointment, please ask to be transferred to the Disability office. If we are unavailable, please leave a detailed message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always, please tell us if you want something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The next meeting of the commission (via Zoom) will be Tuesday, May 14, at 6:00 PM.