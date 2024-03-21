Revere’s JKA Martial Arts Team To Compete at Shotocup Championships in Japan

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On March 9, the Revere JKA Martial Arts Team attended the Japan Karate Association American Federations USA/JKA/AF in New Orleans. The competition was for a U.S. team spot at the World Shotocup Championships in Japan. The Revere athletes competed in multiple categories.

Coach Walid Karaf discussed the experience. “The level of competition was very high but our athletes were committed and determined to secure a place in the national team. As a result 6 of our Revere athletes are now officially selected to the USA National Team.”

This includes Karaf who will be one of the National Team coaches. The team will compete in October 2024 in the World Shotocup Championships in Japan. The Shotocup is held every 3 years, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious championships in the world. Athletes from all around the world will gather for 3 days of competition. According to Karaf, it’s the first time 6 JKA karate athletes from the Revere been selected to participate and compete in the World Shotocup Championships. “As a Coach and Chief Instructor of Revere JKA, I am hope to lead the team to achieve their dream! Let’s support our team!”?

Located at 318 Squire Road in Revere, JKA Martial Arts Center has been operating for the past 7 years and offers a variety of classes. They specialize in traditional Shotokan karate, as well as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido and MuThai classes. In addition, they are members of the Japanese Karate Association. The BJJ program is affiliated with the Brazilian Top Team. The classes are open to children ages 5 and up as well as adults, both men and women.