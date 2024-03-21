Obituaries 03-20-2024

Theresa Merino

July 19, 1928 – March 10, 2024

Theresa V. (Meads) Merino of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea and East Boston, passed away peacefully at home on March 10th after a short illness. She was 95 years old.

Theresa was born in Boston on July 19, 1928 to the late Manuel F. Meads and Julia (Diaz) Meads. She was one of six children raised in East Boston. Theresa was educated at the Barnes School and was a graduate of East Boston High School. Growing up she worked in local bakeries as a donut maker and later worked at Conrad Chandler and Commercial Union Insurance Company.

On November 5, 1950, she married Arthur R. Merino and remained in East Boston to raise her family. She later moved to Chelsea and returned to work at the Commercial Union Insurance Company where she was a Records Keeper Manager. The family then moved to Peabody where they have lived for the past 37 years.

Theresa loved nothing more than her family and was completely devoted to her husband and four children. She was blessed to be a Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a deeply religious woman with a great faith.

She was a late member of the St. Johns Portuguese Church in East Boston and a member of the Empire of the Holy Ghost in East Boston. She will be forever remembered by all who loved her.

She was the beloved wife of 54 years of the late Arthur R. Merino, Sr., the loving mother of Arthur R. Merino, Jr. of Peabody, Laurie Resca and her husband, James of North Reading, Bobbie Merino and Steven Merino, both of Peabody; the cherished “Nan” of Kristen A. Desmarais and her husband, Bill of Wilmington, Steven J. Resca and his wife, Shamima of Dracut and Gage Merino and his sister, Chloe of Boxford; the treasured great grandmother of Claire and Evelyn Desmarais, Amaan Shaikh and Adara Resca, sister-in-law of Philomena Meads and cherished friend of Elisabeth Desmarais and the dear sister of the late Manuel Meads, Mary E. (Meads) Burns, Ernest L. Meads, Stanley Meads and Anthony J. Meads. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Sunday, March 17th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere and a funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Monday, March 18th followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Danvers, MA 01923.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Thomas Graham Jr.

Boston Gas Retiree

Thomas Graham, Jr., 91, of Belmont, NH, formerly of Saugus and Revere, died on Thursday, March 14th at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Laconia, NH. He was the husband of the late Sheila (Cody) Graham and Catherine (Burke) Graham.

Born in Lynn, Mr. Graham was the son of the late Thomas and Judith (Tipton) Graham. He was a machine operator for Boston Gas for 38 years. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and volunteering with the Shriners. He was a Korean War Veteran who served in both the United States Navy and United States Air Force. He was a former member of the Mt. Carmel Masonic Lodge, Lynn. Thomas adored his beloved pets: Gus, Radar and Peanut.

Mr. Graham is survived by his two sons, Thomas A. Graham and his wife, Karen and Robert Graham, all of Revere; two daughters, Dawn Comeau and her husband, Donald of Revere and Cheryl Maccioli of Belmont; four grandchildren; one great grandchild and his sister, Marilyn Cockerham of Texas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., today, Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’s memory may be made to Shriners Children’s Boston at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org

John J. Selevitch

October 5, 1957 – March 2, 2024

John J. Selevitch, formerly of Revere, passed away at the age of 66 in Arcardia, California on March 2nd after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born on October 5, 1957, he was the son of the late Vital Selevitch and Anne (Seretta) Selevitch of Revere. John is survived by his stepmother, Ilene Selevitch of Venice, Florida; his brothers: Robert of Revere, Michael of Monrovia, California and Joseph of Northhampton, Massachusetts. John leaves behind his cousins, Beatrice Malisko of Methuen, Barbara Lowe and Jerry Lowe of North Augusta, South Carolina and Paula Keefe of Amesbury. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Sara, Andrew, Steven and Jake.

John attended Revere High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Security Police Officer. He served his country proudly overseas and domestically until he was honorably discharged in 1980.

John had a very successful professional career as a loss prevention specialist. He worked in California, Ohio and North Carolina for several major U.S. retailers and rose to become a leading expert in the field of retail loss prevention and retail security.

John was a kind hearted soul with a quick wit, who always found humor in everyday life. His life was enriched by the love of his family and friends and countless others who were touched by his kindness. John will be greatly missed. He had many friends who loved him, as well as the love of his family and his loss will be felt by all of them.

John will be missed by all who knew him.

Hugh F. Hibbard

US Postal Service Retiree

Family and friends attended a Memorial Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 16th in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Hugh F. Hibbard of Revere who died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 6th, he was 88 years old. Interment was held privately at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Hugh was born on July 20th, 1935 in Everett to the late Austin S. Hibbard and Mary E. (Russell) Hibbard. He was one of 10 children. He was raised and educated in Everett and attended Everett Public Schools. Hugh enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He served his country proudly and was honorably discharged for his services.

He married Lillian (Oreto) on September 13th, 1959. They made their home in Revere and raised their children together. Hugh worked as a milkman for several years before he became a U.S. Postal Worker. Hugh was a letter carrier from 1964 until he retired in 1994. Hugh was a member of the French Club in Everett for many years. He passionately enjoyed bowling, specifically candlepin bowling. He was an avid reader of all types of books and was a true “Diehard” Red Sox fan, as well as all the other Boston teams.

He was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Lillian F. Hibbard who recently passed on November 11th, 2023; the loving father of Daniel P. Hibbard and his wife, Patricia A. of Winthrop, Sandra Marino and her husband, John of Saugus and the late William E. “Billy” Byrne, Jr.; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and the dear brother of nine brothers and sisters, living and deceased. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02114. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Dorothy Greenwood

She Will Always Be Remembered for Warmth, Generosity and Devotion to Family

Dorothy S. Greenwood, a beloved mother and resident of Saugus, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2024.

Born Dorothy S. Nappa in Revere on January 18, 1933 to Modestino Nappa and Ernesta Stornaiuolo Nappa, originally of Avellino, Italy, Dorothy grew up in Beachmont with her sisters Louise Nappa Conti, Virginia Nappa Shaughnessy and Lorraine Nappa Parkes. She was a graduate of the Mary T. Ronan School and Revere High School.

In 1955, Dorothy married her husband, John Shannon Greenwood, U.S.M.C. They settled in Winthrop, where they lived for many happy years. She worked at Boston Consulting Group. In her later years, she resided with her family in Saugus and was an active member of St. Margaret’s Parish and the Red Hat Society. Dorothy will always be remembered for warmth, generosity, and devotion to her family.

She was the beloved wife of 46 years to the late John Shannon Greenwood, the loving mother of Ann Greenwood Chabane and her husband Sidney Chabane of Reading, and Dorothy Greenwood O’Neil and her husband Edawrd O’Neil of Saugus, and the cherished grandmother of Nancy Shannon O’Neil of Saugus.

In honor of Dorothy’s life, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret’s Parish, 431 Lincoln Ave, Saugus, on Thursday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with Dorothy being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice House, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA, 01923 or online at http://caredimensions.org/donate.

Michael Hooton

Program Coordinator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transportation, RMV Division

Michael L. Hooton, 60, of Revere, passed away suddenly on March 9.

Michael was the loving son of Joan F. Hooton and the late Henry S. Hooton of Melrose and the brother of Timothy Hooton and the brother- in- law of Deborah Hooton of Chelmsford.

Michael spent his childhood and teenage years in Melrose where he graduated with honors from Melrose High School, Class of 1982. He then matriculated to Boston College in Chestnut Hill where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and graduated cum laude in 1986.

Michael worked as a Program Coordinator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Department of Transportation, RMV Division . He was an avid reader, loved music, and enjoyed visiting Florida and Cape Cod. He always enjoyed family gatherings, especially the annual party at West Brookfield.

Michael is survived by his mother, Joan Hooton of Melrose, his brother, Timothy Hooton and his wife, Deborah of Chelmsford, his nieces and nephews: Ashley McGarry and her husband, Stephen, and their daughter, Lillie of Nashua, NH, Brett Hooton and his wife, Alyssa of Winter Garden, FL, Matthew Hooton and Kylie Hooton, both of Chelmsford and his uncle, Richard Hooton of Southlake, TX. Michael is also survived by many cousins, two very special cousins during Michael’s life were Christine and her husband, Frank Tavano of Revere with whom he shared many cherished times and memories.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to : Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Conservancy, 185 Kneeland Street, Boston, MA 02111 or Rosekennedygreenway.org.