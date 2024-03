13 RHS Boys Are Named Gbl All-Stars

A total of 13 members of coach David Fleming’s Revere High boys track and field team, which captured last month’s Greater Boston League (GBL) Meet with an outstanding team performance, have been named to the GBL all-star team.

The all-stars are: Edwin Alarcon, Kenan Batic, Medy Bellemsieh, Yousef Benhamou, Youness Chahid, Joao Victor Cunha, Isaiah DeCrosta, Oliver Escobar, Mohammed Fares, Allen Hou, Kevin Purcifull, Richard Vilme, and Jeremy X.