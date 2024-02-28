Routine Meeting for License Commission

The Revere License Commission held its regular meeting last Wednesday (February 21) in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Daniel Occena and Liliana Monroy.

Prior to the start of the meeting, Selevitch took a moment of personal privilege to acknowledge the many years of service of former member Linda Guinasso.

“I would like to thank Linda for her years of service,” said Selevitch. “She was a great help to me personally. She has done great work for the city and we appreciate her service.”

Selevitch then welcomed new member Monroy to the commission.

The meeting entailed a number of routine matters.

The first item on the agenda was a request from Hot Dog Au Au Corp., d/b/a Boss Hot Dogs, 750 Washington Avenue, Gilberto Silva, president & manager, for a transfer of a Common Victualler License from China Crystal, LLC. The requested hours for the business are Sunday–Saturday 4 p.m.–12 a.m. and the requested seating is 24 (the current seating is 12).

However, Michael Wells, the city’s Director of Inspectional Services, asked the commission to hold off on issuing the application because the proper occupancy, health, and fire permits have not been obtained. In addition, Occena questioned enlarging the seating capacity to 24, inasmuch as the interior floor plan shows seating only for 16 patrons. Silva said that the other eight seats would be for outside the premises in good weather.

The commissioners, at Silva’s request, then tabled the application until all of the permit and seating capacity issues are resolved.

Ralph DeCicco presented the next application on behalf of the Holy Name Society of Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Avenue, for a 1-day License for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler and Entertainment to be exercised on Saturday, March 16, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. The event is for a St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Dance in the lower church hall with an expected attendance of 85–95 persons.

DeCicco said the dinner, which has been a yearly event, will be catered by a local vendor and the alcohol will be served by the Holy Name members. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next item on the agenda was a request from Tori, LLC, d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 477 Beach Street, Aly Aly, manager, for a change of manager from Bishal Mainali. Mr. Aly told the commission he has been working with Dunkin’ Donuts for nine years and has had previous managerial experience. The commission unanimously approved the application.

Next up was a request from Aksharbrahama, Inc., d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway, Kunal Patel, manager, for the transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License and Pledge of License from Nilhar Enterprises, Inc.

Attorney Tom Truax of Salem represented the new owners of Woody’s. He said that the sellers are financing the sale of the business, which necessitates the pledge of the license. He said Mr. Patel has had 14 years of experience in the liquor business, owns other liquor stores, and is TIPS-certified. Truax said the business will operate as it has before with the same employees. He also noted that Mr. Patel has not had any violations with his other businesses. The commission unanimously approved the transfer.

The commission heard a similar request from Premrang, Inc., d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway, Sanjay Patel, manager, for the Transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License and Pledge of License and Inventory from Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC.

Atty. Kyle Viera represented the new owners. He said the new owners own other liquor stores, including E-Z Liquors in Revere. He noted that all of the employees are TIPS-certified and there will be no changes in the operation of the business. The commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission received the following communications in the past month:

1. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of a Return of No Action regarding the application for a change of officers, directors, manager, and a transfer of stock for Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach.

2. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of the application for a change of officers/directors and transfer of stock for Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors.

The commission then approved the following license renewals for the coming year.

Entertainment:

Café Montecristo, Inc. d/b/a Montecristo Mexican Grill, 364 Broadway

Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway

Common Victualler:

Ly Roun & Sereypanha Chhoeurng d/b/a 4 Season Boba Tea, 196 Shirley Ave

Kell’s Kreme, Inc., 437 Revere Beach Boulevard

Calixto, Inc. d/b/a Bridge Pizzeria, 800 Washington Avenue

Café Montecristo, Inc. d/b/a Montecristo Mexican Grill, 364 Broadway

Hasbegu, Inc. d/b/a Glen’s Roast Beef, 325 Bennett Hwy

Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite, 194 Shirley Ave

Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite Taqueria, 1148-1150 North Shore Rd.

Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Revere Beach Pizzeria, 180 Shirley Avenue

Safy Market, Inc., 691 Broadway

Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway

Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Twist & Shake, 82 Revere Beach Boulevard

Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Wicked Eats, 76 Revere Beach Boulevard

Revere Dandee, LLC d/b/a Dandee Donuts, 1141 Revere Beach Parkway

Revere Minuteman Wings, LLC d/b/a Wingstop, 5 Everett Street, Unit B

Torretta’s Bakery & Café, LLC, 652 Winthrop Avenue

Lujack Corp., d/b/a Dunkin’ Donuts, 338 Squire Rd.

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Mario’s Service Center, Inc., 977 Broadway

Avetis John Nakashian d/b/a European Exotics Auto Sales, 787 North Shore Road

Serop Rob Nakashian d/b/a Beach Motors Auto Sales, 787B North Shore Road

Charlie’s Auto Exchange, Inc., 655 North Shore Rd The commission then adjourned until its next meeting on March 20