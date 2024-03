Gaetano Cardarella of Revere pleaded guilty to arson-related charges in connection with the arson of a vehicle at 418 Revere Beach Parkway, the former Lee’s Trailer Park, in November of 2021.

Cardarella pleaded guilty to burning a motor vehicle and two counts of burning personal property.

Judge Michael Doolin sentenced him to 2-2 ½ years in state prison and two years of probation to follow on an unrelated drug charge, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.