Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Roberts Receives Collaboration Recognition Award

Taryn Roberts Revere was selected as the best person to work with in their Elementary Literacy Teaching and Learning course, taught by Professor Maynard at Lasell University for the 2023 fall semester. Recipients of the Collaboration Recognition Award are selected by their peers for exemplifying superior skills in collaboration by sharing ideas and useful information, communicating in a professional manner, and cooperating in a way to ensure success.

Collaboration is a main objective of the Lasell University mission statement. A key feature of this program is a peer-nomination process at the end of the semester. This intentional experience in collaboration builds on the Core Curriculum learning outcome of Teamwork, which is recognized by the National Association of Colleges & Employers (NACE) as one of eight key competencies of career readiness and research shows that 81% of employers hiring college graduates are looking for evidence of an Ability to Work in a Team.

SNHU Announces Fall 2023 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Revere students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Melissa Barrett

Joseph Giunta

Aaron Cleary

Giselda Hernandez

Gianna Pasquale

David Anchundia

Kirti Kaur

Salvatore

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Local Students Earn Dean’s List Honors at Lasell University

The Fall 2023 Dean’s List includes students who have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student in that semester and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The following local students made the list:

Gabriel Mejia of Revere

Taryn Roberts of Revere

About Lasell

An innovator in education for over 150 years, Lasell University today is a comprehensive coeducational university offering professionally oriented bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. Our 50-acre campus is located in suburban Newton, Massachusetts-within eight miles of downtown Boston at the heart of the Route 128 high-tech corridor.

Regis College’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Regis College proudly announces the university’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List of Revere students recognizing their outstanding academic achievements.

“Being named to the Dean’s List is a recognition of a students’ semester-long unwavering commitment to their academic program,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD. “Regis is committed to building students’ character and confidence as they are intellectually prepared for a life and career of meaning through an inclusive and innovative environment. Our students steadfast commitment to academic excellence is reflected in being named to the Dean’s List.”

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis sophomores, juniors, seniors, and professional studies students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Additional criteria can be found in Regis’ Academic Catalog.

Amelia Amodeo (Dental Hygiene)

Stephanie Arroyave (Nursing)

Jake O’Keefe (Business Management)

Jasmine Pham (Nursing)

Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston nearly a century ago. With over 3,200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. In line with Regis’ mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor’s completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university’s 20 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation and builds strong character, confidence, and careers.

University of Rhode Island Students Named 2023 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Revere students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include:

Dillan Day

Jackie Gallarelli

Micayla Rossi

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers its undergraduate, graduate, and professional students distinctive educational opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow.

Mendoza has Achieved President’s List Honors

Janaisa Mendoza of Revere is one of more than 215 students who achieved President’s List honors during the fall 2023 semester at Nichols College.

President’s List recognizes those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. Students whose semester average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive President’s List honors.

About Nichols College

Nichols College has earned business accreditation from the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. Founded in 1815, Nichols College transforms today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders through a dynamic, career-focused business and professional education. Nichols offers real-world learning focused on professional depth – combined with vibrant living, competitive athletics, and an unmatched alumni advantage – equipping students to exceed their own expectations.

Perez Named to Dean’s List Honors

Janivel Perez of Revere is one of more than 220 students who achieved Dean’s List honors during the fall 2023 semester at Nichols College.

Dean’s List recognizes those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

About Nichols College

WPI Announces Dean’s List

A total of 2,299 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2023 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students work on open-ended problems for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said Professor Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

The following Revere students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List:

Dang Nguyen class of 2027, majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering

Nathan Nguyen class of 2027, majoring in Computer Science WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education, WPI’s pioneering project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving important scientific, technological, and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 50 project centers around the world. WPI offers more than 70 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across 18 academic departments in science, engineering, technology, business, the social sciences, and the humanities and arts. Its faculty and students pursue groundbreaking research to meet ongoing challenges in health and biotechnology; robotics and the internet of things; advanced materials and manufacturing; cyber, data, and security systems; learning science; and more.