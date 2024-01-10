Welcome, All Immaculate Conception Alumni To Join Fellow Classmates at the Marina at the Wharf Restaurant

Alumni of the Immaculate Conception High School of the 70’s are meeting their past First Friday obligations by meeting and breaking bread on the first Friday of the month at the Marina at the Wharf Restaurant.

All alumni are invited to join in, recall memories of the past and share what’s new in your life with friends. Stop by for a drink, a meal or just to say help to old friends and make new ones as well. Arrival time any time after 3pm, usually around 5pm dinner is ordered for those present.

If you have any questions, check out the Facebook Page ICHS Revere Ma Alumni or phone Denise Lake at 978-836-9210.