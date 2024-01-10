Point of Pines Fire Station Meeting Room To Be Named for Former Councillor Powers

By Adam Swift

When the new Point of Pines Fire Station opens, its community meeting room will be named for the long-time Ward 5 City Councillor who worked as hard as anyone to make the building a reality.

Monday night, the city council unanimously voted to name the community meeting room at the new station after former Ward 5 Councillor John Powers.

Powers lost his reelection bid last fall to Angela Guarino-Sawaya, but it was Guarino-Sawaya who made the motion to honor the former councillor.

“John has dedicated 23 years of his life to Ward 5 residents, and I think that the least that we can do is name the fire station meeting room after him,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Since this was his baby and he tried to see the whole project through from the beginning to the end, it would really be an honor and I think he deserves it.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he was happy to see the motion.

“John, his goal was to build this fire station, and I think it’s nice that we name something after someone who is still alive,” said Zambuto. “John deserves this more than anybody.”

Council President Anthony Cogliandro and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna also spoke in support of the motion.

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas, III echoed the sentiments of his fellow councillors.

“He dedicated a lot, a large part of his life, to serving Revere and he did so with a lot of pride,” said Haas. “Even though he battled health issues the last few years on the council, he did so with pride and he did a great job. I think it’s important he is linked to this project that he was so passionate about.”