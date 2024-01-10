City Council Approves Use of CIT Funds for Two Projects in Wards 1 and 5

By Adam Swift

The city council unanimously approved two Community Improvement Trust Fund appropriations at Monday night’s meeting.

The council approved using $25,000 for air quality monitors in Ward 5 that will be monitored through a Northeastern University program. The council also approved $30,000 in CIT money towards renovations to Leach Park in Ward 1.

The CIT balance as of June 30 was $891,497.95. The funds come from development in the city, and can be used for projects to improve the wards.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he supported the request to use the money for air monitors in Ward 5, provided the information collected from the monitors was accurate.

“I just want accurate data, because we’ve been given false data with these monitors before and I don’t want to see a repeat of that,” said Zambuto. “As I said back in December, I’d be happy to pay even more to make sure they are accurate monitors, and we are not monitoring the roadway debris and calling it WinWaste or calling the wind off the ocean and saying it’s WinWaste.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna noted that she has an air quality monitor at her house to monitor the air traffic going over Beachmont. She said that data is collected and analyzed weekly by Tufts University and that she is confident with how they handle the data.

The $30,000 in CIT funds for the Leach Park will be matched by $185,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, according to Tom Skwierawski, the city’s director of planning and community development.

“This will include updating the wood fencing, ADA accessible entrances, level and improved stone dust walkways, landscaping, and tree plantings as well as lighting throughout the park,” he said.

The work was done in partnership with McKenna and the residents of Beachmont through a series of community meetings over the fall. McKenna voiced her support for the project and the use of the CIT funds.