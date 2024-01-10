Revere PAL Makes It a Very Merry December for Revere Youth

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere PAL (Police Activities League) has been a staunch supporter of Revere’s youth and sports programs throughout the years. The League is an anti-drug and anti-violence organization that promotes education, athletics, and career awareness to the at-risk youth population. PAL has also been a supporter and sponsor of many sports tournaments, leagues and events for Revere’s youth, middle school and high school students.

The month of December was particularly busy for Revere PAL. In early December, they took the RHS Boys’ and Girls’ basketball teams to a Boston College men’s and women’s basketball game. Last week, The Revere Police Activities League worked with Global Petroleum, the Revere Police Department, and the Revere boys/girls programs, to help organize the Patriot Holiday Basketball Tournament. The tournament was held over two days at the Roland Merullo Field House and included 8 teams (both boys and girls) who played in MIAA scheduled games. Mike Lally and Global Petroleum’s generous donation enabled all players to receive a tournament shirt.

In addition, during Christmas Week, they hosted the Revere High School Football Team at Fenway Park for the Fenway Park Wasabi Bowl between Boston College and Southern Methodist University.

For more information on how you can sponsor a P.A.L. event or for more information on their programs, contact P.A.L. Director Kris Oldoni via email at [email protected].