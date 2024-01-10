Ira Novoselsky Hopes To Return Yahrzeit Plaques to Jewish Veteran Families

By Melissa Moore-Randall

For the past five years the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea’s Jewish Chapel has been storing two hundred Yahrzeit plaques, originally from the former Congregation Tifereth Israel in Revere which closed in 2015. The plaques contain the names of Jewish veterans who died in action and were later memorialized on plaques. . Congregation Tifereth Israel was founded in 1912 by Orthodox Jewish immigrants from Lithuania and closed in 2015 due to a decrease in Revere’s Jewish population.

However, as the Veterans’ Home continues its renovations the plaques need a new home, and Ira Novoselsky hopes to return those remaining to the families of the veterans. Novoselsky, a veteran himself, was President of the Shul at the corner of Shirley and Nahant Avenues in 2017 when the building was demolished. The demolition was to make way for affordable housing. Novoselsky removed the 412 Yahrzeit plaques in the sanctuary and gave them to the families of those 200 named.

“When the building was purchased in 2018, I requested veteran’s housing be built on the property. One of the early solutions for the unclaimed yahrzeit plaques was to relocate those of Jewish veterans killed in action to the lobby of the new building. Now that there is a new ecumenical chapel in the new Community Living Center (CLC) that we are using for Jewish Holiday services, we have to prepare to remove all items in the Quigley Building Jewish Chapel. This building will be demolished in about 1-2 years. This means I have to pursue the returning of the remaining plaques. Attached is the latest list of those plaques we still have to get returned to families. I know there are some that have no family to return these to. I will seek a location that will take them as historical items.”

If you are a relative of any of the people named below or have contact information, you are encouraged to contact Ira at [email protected].

Max Richard Alpert Jan. 21, 1968

Samuel Alpert Jul. 31, 1966

Harry Alpert Jan. 22, 1976

Myer Barry Jan. 11, 1967

Dora C. Bell Jun. 3, 1972

George Bennett May. 5, 1983

David Blotnick Jun. 28, 1968

Anna Blotnick Feb. 8, 1969

Barbara Brown Feb. 13, 1964

Celia Brown Jan. 31, 1991

Leah Burns Jun. 26, 1965

Edith M. Cohen Aug. 6, 1987

Frank Cohen Aug. 27, 1978

Jennie Coyne Dec. 3, 1964

Edward Cutler Dec. 13, 1969

Alex Davis Dec. 17, 1964

Anna Edelstein Mar. 5, 1956

Oscar Edelstein Dec. 29, 1960

Morris Edelstein Aug. 9, 1909

Ester Feinstein Apr. 14, 1977

FNNIE Fox Jul. 5, 1951

David M. Frank Jan. 10, 1944

Gertrude Freeman Jun. 24, 1966

Ronnie Freeman May. 25, 2000

Julius Ginsberg Sep. 4, 1965

Josephine Ginsburg Oct. 28, 1988

Marion Ginsburg Apr. 9, 1980

Marvin Glazier Nov. 11, 1960

Ruth Eleanor Goldman May. 6, 1964

Morris Goldman Jun. 29, 1967

Frances Goldstein Feb. 13, 1975

Samuel Gordon Jan. 14, 1945

Mollie Goren Jul. 15, 1972

Louis Greenberg Jul. 5, 1971

Michael Greenberg Oct. 20, 1964

Joseph Greenberg Nov. 28, 1980

Rose Haffer Mar. 7, 1968

Henry Hamilt Oct. 3, 1963

Abraham Hoffman Jan. 13, 1967

Ida Hoffman Oct. 24, 1969

Maurice Isenberg Apr. 20, 1937

Annie Lillian Isenberg Apr. 14, 1913

Jack Jacobs Apr. 10, 1968

Rose Jacobs Apr. 20, 1978

Reuben Jacobs

Augusta Jacobs

Joseph Kalter Feb. 14, 1980

Dora C. Katz May. 22, 1982

Jennie Kirstien Oct. 28, 1965

Sarah Kohn Feb. 23, 1968

Samuel Kohn May. 6, 1930

Ethel Koss Oct. 5, 1961

Celia Larkin Jun. 26, 1964

Sarah Larkin Feb. 18, 1938

Jacob Larkin Nov. 29, 1973

David Leavitt Oct. 19, 1954

Hyman Harry Lederman Jul. 21, 1954

Joseph Lerner Apr. 24, 1962

BettY Lerner Feb. 18, 1987

Philip Levey Feb. 1, 1968

Charles Levy Feb. 1, 1994

Anna Lovensky Feb. 17, 1972

Melvin Marcus Dec. 8, 1984

Edward Marcus Nov. 17, 1964

Lester Markell May. 3, 1970

Harriet E. Maskell Jul. 6, 1961

Louis Maskell Aug. 3, 1939

Louis Massel Apr. 15, 1967

Rose Masters Jul. 30, 2025

Annie Meyer May. 12, 1965

Arthur Meyer Mar. 6, 1976

Seymore Molin Mar. 1, 1945

Myer Musman May. 3, 1979

Max Newman Jun. 24, 1963

Benjamin Perlstein Aug. 1, 1942

Rachel Perlstein Feb. 19, 1944

Holly Plante 1986

Nathan L. Prince Apr. 14, 1973

Norman Prince Feb. 9, 1967

Sally Rick Apr. 28, 1985

Samuel Rick Jun. 8, 1997

Irving Rosenthal Sep. 27, 1970

Marvin H. Samit Nov. 21, 1970

Rose Samit Jun. 7, 1980

Murray Samit Jul. 14, 1968

Jacob Schwartz Jun. 28, 1974

Morris Shapiro Aug. 11, 1944

Ida Shapiro Apr. 19, 1935

Fannie Shnaider Jun. 7, 1964

Louis Shor Feb. 11, 1974

Joseph Shore May. 2, 1964

George Shore Sep. 19, 1965

Leonard Shore May. 7, 1970

Ethel Shore Aug. 13, 1987

Hyman D. Shore Jun. 11, 1982

Max Shultz Aug. 9, 1965

Sarah Shultz Feb. 7, 1922

Sayra Silverman Apr. 24, 1980

Louis Silverman Jan. 13, 1937

Jennie Silverman May. 15, 1963

Harry Simon Feb. 3, 1952

Sadie Simon Aug. 15, 1960

Nathan Spector Jan. 9, 1961

Annie Stearns Feb. 19, 1963

Rose Stepner Oct. 4, 1968

Samuel Stepner Nov. 27, 1964

Nathan Stroll Feb. 13, 1961

Sadie Stroll Jul. 2, 1968

Ted David Swichkow May. 16, 1994

Esther Tanner Jun. 10, 1970

Charles Tanner Mar. 27, 1985

Edward Toretsky Mar. 16, 1970

Goldie Toretsky Jul. 23, 1941

David Wagman Jul. 10, 1963

David Arthur Wallace Jan. 11, 1932

Fannie Wallace Dec. 2, 1976

Jacob Wallace 1914

Tzipie Wallace 1914

Norman Waxer Oct. 15, 1939

Leah Waxer Nov. 9, 1949

Benjamin A. Waxer Nov. 19, 1963

Bertha Waxer Jul. 17, 1971

Harry Waxer Aug. 19, 1984

Rosa Weinstein Jun. 10, 1945

Robert Winikor Dec. 16, 1971

Jessie Winikov Feb. 15, 1970

Helen Wolgin Dec. 15, 1979

Sidney Wolgin Sep. 29, 1969

Steven P. Yadlin Apr. 10, 1977

Ruth Zand Dec. 20, 1979

Max Zand Aug. 10, 1965