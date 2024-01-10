News

Ira Novoselsky Hopes To Return Yahrzeit Plaques to Jewish Veteran Families

By Melissa Moore-Randall

For the past five years the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea’s Jewish Chapel has been storing two hundred Yahrzeit plaques, originally from the former Congregation Tifereth Israel in Revere which closed in 2015. The plaques contain the names of Jewish veterans who died in action and were later memorialized on plaques. . Congregation Tifereth Israel was founded in 1912 by Orthodox Jewish immigrants from Lithuania and closed in 2015 due to a decrease in Revere’s Jewish population.

However, as the Veterans’ Home continues its renovations the plaques need a new home, and Ira Novoselsky hopes to return those remaining to the families of the veterans. Novoselsky, a veteran himself, was President of the Shul at the corner of Shirley and Nahant Avenues in 2017 when the building was demolished. The demolition was to make way for affordable housing. Novoselsky removed the 412 Yahrzeit plaques in the sanctuary and gave them to the families of those 200 named.

“When the building was purchased in 2018, I requested veteran’s housing be built on the property. One of the early solutions for the unclaimed yahrzeit plaques was to relocate those of Jewish veterans killed in action to the lobby of the new building.  Now that there is a new ecumenical chapel in the new Community Living Center (CLC) that we are using for Jewish Holiday services, we have to prepare to remove all items in the Quigley Building Jewish Chapel.  This building will be demolished in about 1-2 years.  This means I have to pursue the returning of the remaining plaques. Attached is the latest list of those plaques we still have to get returned to families.  I know there are some that have no family to return these to.  I will seek a location that will take them as historical items.”

If you are a relative of any of the people named below or have contact information, you are encouraged to contact Ira at [email protected].

Max Richard Alpert      Jan. 21, 1968

Samuel Alpert               Jul. 31, 1966

Harry Alpert                 Jan. 22, 1976

Myer Barry                      Jan. 11, 1967

Dora C. Bell                  Jun. 3, 1972

George Bennett             May. 5, 1983

David Blotnick             Jun. 28, 1968

Anna Blotnick              Feb. 8, 1969

Barbara Brown              Feb. 13, 1964

Celia Brown                    Jan. 31, 1991

Leah Burns                       Jun. 26, 1965

Edith M. Cohen             Aug. 6, 1987

Frank Cohen                   Aug. 27, 1978

Jennie Coyne                 Dec. 3, 1964

Edward Cutler               Dec. 13, 1969

Alex Davis                       Dec. 17, 1964

Anna Edelstein             Mar. 5, 1956

Oscar Edelstein             Dec. 29, 1960

Morris Edelstein           Aug. 9, 1909

Ester Feinstein              Apr. 14, 1977

FNNIE Fox                       Jul. 5, 1951

David M. Frank            Jan. 10, 1944

Gertrude Freeman         Jun. 24, 1966

Ronnie Freeman           May. 25, 2000

Julius Ginsberg             Sep. 4, 1965

Josephine Ginsburg      Oct. 28, 1988

Marion Ginsburg          Apr. 9, 1980

Marvin Glazier             Nov. 11, 1960

Ruth Eleanor Goldman May. 6, 1964

Morris Goldman           Jun. 29, 1967

Frances Goldstein         Feb. 13, 1975

Samuel Gordon             Jan. 14, 1945

Mollie Goren                Jul. 15, 1972

Louis Greenberg           Jul. 5, 1971

Michael Greenberg       Oct. 20, 1964

Joseph Greenberg         Nov. 28, 1980

Rose Haffer                     Mar. 7, 1968

Henry Hamilt                Oct. 3, 1963

Abraham Hoffman        Jan. 13, 1967

Ida Hoffman                   Oct. 24, 1969

Maurice Isenberg          Apr. 20, 1937

Annie Lillian Isenberg  Apr. 14, 1913

Jack Jacobs                     Apr. 10, 1968

Rose Jacobs                    Apr. 20, 1978

Reuben Jacobs             

Augusta Jacobs            

Joseph Kalter                Feb. 14, 1980

Dora C. Katz                 May. 22, 1982

Jennie Kirstien              Oct. 28, 1965

Sarah Kohn                      Feb. 23, 1968

Samuel Kohn                  May. 6, 1930

Ethel Koss                        Oct. 5, 1961

Celia Larkin                  Jun. 26, 1964

Sarah Larkin                 Feb. 18, 1938

Jacob Larkin                 Nov. 29, 1973

David Leavitt                Oct. 19, 1954

Hyman Harry Lederman  Jul. 21, 1954

Joseph Lerner               Apr. 24, 1962

BettY Lerner                 Feb. 18, 1987

Philip Levey                  Feb. 1, 1968

Charles Levy                 Feb. 1, 1994

Anna Lovensky             Feb. 17, 1972

Melvin Marcus             Dec. 8, 1984

Edward Marcus             Nov. 17, 1964

Lester Markell              May. 3, 1970

Harriet E. Maskell        Jul. 6, 1961

Louis Maskell               Aug. 3, 1939

Louis Massel                Apr. 15, 1967

Rose Masters                Jul. 30, 2025

Annie Meyer                 May. 12, 1965

Arthur Meyer                Mar. 6, 1976

Seymore Molin             Mar. 1, 1945

Myer Musman              May. 3, 1979

Max Newman                 Jun. 24, 1963

Benjamin Perlstein       Aug. 1, 1942

Rachel Perlstein            Feb. 19, 1944

Holly Plante                  1986

Nathan L. Prince           Apr. 14, 1973

Norman Prince              Feb. 9, 1967

Sally Rick                       Apr. 28, 1985

Samuel Rick                  Jun. 8, 1997

Irving Rosenthal           Sep. 27, 1970

Marvin H. Samit           Nov. 21, 1970

Rose Samit                      Jun. 7, 1980

Murray Samit                Jul. 14, 1968

Jacob Schwartz             Jun. 28, 1974

Morris Shapiro              Aug. 11, 1944

Ida Shapiro                   Apr. 19, 1935

Fannie Shnaider            Jun. 7, 1964

Louis Shor                      Feb. 11, 1974

Joseph Shore                 May. 2, 1964

George Shore                Sep. 19, 1965

Leonard Shore              May. 7, 1970

Ethel Shore                   Aug. 13, 1987

Hyman D. Shore           Jun. 11, 1982

Max Shultz                     Aug. 9, 1965

Sarah Shultz                  Feb. 7, 1922

Sayra Silverman           Apr. 24, 1980

Louis Silverman           Jan. 13, 1937

Jennie Silverman          May. 15, 1963

Harry Simon                 Feb. 3, 1952

Sadie Simon                  Aug. 15, 1960

Nathan Spector             Jan. 9, 1961

Annie Stearns               Feb. 19, 1963

Rose Stepner                 Oct. 4, 1968

Samuel Stepner             Nov. 27, 1964

Nathan Stroll                Feb. 13, 1961

Sadie Stroll                   Jul. 2, 1968

Ted David Swichkow   May. 16, 1994

Esther Tanner                Jun. 10, 1970

Charles Tanner              Mar. 27, 1985

Edward Toretsky          Mar. 16, 1970

Goldie Toretsky            Jul. 23, 1941

David Wagman             Jul. 10, 1963

David Arthur Wallace  Jan. 11, 1932

Fannie Wallace             Dec. 2, 1976

Jacob Wallace               1914

Tzipie Wallace              1914

Norman Waxer             Oct. 15, 1939

Leah Waxer                  Nov. 9, 1949

Benjamin A. Waxer      Nov. 19, 1963

Bertha Waxer                Jul. 17, 1971

Harry Waxer                 Aug. 19, 1984

Rosa Weinstein             Jun. 10, 1945

Robert Winikor             Dec. 16, 1971

Jessie Winikov              Feb. 15, 1970

Helen Wolgin               Dec. 15, 1979

Sidney Wolgin              Sep. 29, 1969

Steven P. Yadlin           Apr. 10, 1977

Steven P. Yodlin           Apr. 10, 1979

Ruth Zand                       Dec. 20, 1979

Max Zand                 Aug. 10, 1965

