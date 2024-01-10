Ira Novoselsky Hopes To Return Yahrzeit Plaques to Jewish Veteran Families

By Melissa Moore-Randall
For the past five years the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea’s Jewish Chapel has been storing two hundred Yahrzeit plaques, originally from the former Congregation Tifereth Israel in Revere which closed in 2015. The plaques contain the names of Jewish veterans who died in action and were later memorialized on plaques. . Congregation Tifereth Israel was founded in 1912 by Orthodox Jewish immigrants from Lithuania and closed in 2015 due to a decrease in Revere’s Jewish population.
However, as the Veterans’ Home continues its renovations the plaques need a new home, and Ira Novoselsky hopes to return those remaining to the families of the veterans. Novoselsky, a veteran himself, was President of the Shul at the corner of Shirley and Nahant Avenues in 2017 when the building was demolished. The demolition was to make way for affordable housing. Novoselsky removed the 412 Yahrzeit plaques in the sanctuary and gave them to the families of those 200 named.
“When the building was purchased in 2018, I requested veteran’s housing be built on the property. One of the early solutions for the unclaimed yahrzeit plaques was to relocate those of Jewish veterans killed in action to the lobby of the new building. Now that there is a new ecumenical chapel in the new Community Living Center (CLC) that we are using for Jewish Holiday services, we have to prepare to remove all items in the Quigley Building Jewish Chapel. This building will be demolished in about 1-2 years. This means I have to pursue the returning of the remaining plaques. Attached is the latest list of those plaques we still have to get returned to families. I know there are some that have no family to return these to. I will seek a location that will take them as historical items.”
If you are a relative of any of the people named below or have contact information, you are encouraged to contact Ira at [email protected].
Max Richard Alpert Jan. 21, 1968
Samuel Alpert Jul. 31, 1966
Harry Alpert Jan. 22, 1976
Myer Barry Jan. 11, 1967
Dora C. Bell Jun. 3, 1972
George Bennett May. 5, 1983
David Blotnick Jun. 28, 1968
Anna Blotnick Feb. 8, 1969
Barbara Brown Feb. 13, 1964
Celia Brown Jan. 31, 1991
Leah Burns Jun. 26, 1965
Edith M. Cohen Aug. 6, 1987
Frank Cohen Aug. 27, 1978
Jennie Coyne Dec. 3, 1964
Edward Cutler Dec. 13, 1969
Alex Davis Dec. 17, 1964
Anna Edelstein Mar. 5, 1956
Oscar Edelstein Dec. 29, 1960
Morris Edelstein Aug. 9, 1909
Ester Feinstein Apr. 14, 1977
FNNIE Fox Jul. 5, 1951
David M. Frank Jan. 10, 1944
Gertrude Freeman Jun. 24, 1966
Ronnie Freeman May. 25, 2000
Julius Ginsberg Sep. 4, 1965
Josephine Ginsburg Oct. 28, 1988
Marion Ginsburg Apr. 9, 1980
Marvin Glazier Nov. 11, 1960
Ruth Eleanor Goldman May. 6, 1964
Morris Goldman Jun. 29, 1967
Frances Goldstein Feb. 13, 1975
Samuel Gordon Jan. 14, 1945
Mollie Goren Jul. 15, 1972
Louis Greenberg Jul. 5, 1971
Michael Greenberg Oct. 20, 1964
Joseph Greenberg Nov. 28, 1980
Rose Haffer Mar. 7, 1968
Henry Hamilt Oct. 3, 1963
Abraham Hoffman Jan. 13, 1967
Ida Hoffman Oct. 24, 1969
Maurice Isenberg Apr. 20, 1937
Annie Lillian Isenberg Apr. 14, 1913
Jack Jacobs Apr. 10, 1968
Rose Jacobs Apr. 20, 1978
Reuben Jacobs
Augusta Jacobs
Joseph Kalter Feb. 14, 1980
Dora C. Katz May. 22, 1982
Jennie Kirstien Oct. 28, 1965
Sarah Kohn Feb. 23, 1968
Samuel Kohn May. 6, 1930
Ethel Koss Oct. 5, 1961
Celia Larkin Jun. 26, 1964
Sarah Larkin Feb. 18, 1938
Jacob Larkin Nov. 29, 1973
David Leavitt Oct. 19, 1954
Hyman Harry Lederman Jul. 21, 1954
Joseph Lerner Apr. 24, 1962
BettY Lerner Feb. 18, 1987
Philip Levey Feb. 1, 1968
Charles Levy Feb. 1, 1994
Anna Lovensky Feb. 17, 1972
Melvin Marcus Dec. 8, 1984
Edward Marcus Nov. 17, 1964
Lester Markell May. 3, 1970
Harriet E. Maskell Jul. 6, 1961
Louis Maskell Aug. 3, 1939
Louis Massel Apr. 15, 1967
Rose Masters Jul. 30, 2025
Annie Meyer May. 12, 1965
Arthur Meyer Mar. 6, 1976
Seymore Molin Mar. 1, 1945
Myer Musman May. 3, 1979
Max Newman Jun. 24, 1963
Benjamin Perlstein Aug. 1, 1942
Rachel Perlstein Feb. 19, 1944
Holly Plante 1986
Nathan L. Prince Apr. 14, 1973
Norman Prince Feb. 9, 1967
Sally Rick Apr. 28, 1985
Samuel Rick Jun. 8, 1997
Irving Rosenthal Sep. 27, 1970
Marvin H. Samit Nov. 21, 1970
Rose Samit Jun. 7, 1980
Murray Samit Jul. 14, 1968
Jacob Schwartz Jun. 28, 1974
Morris Shapiro Aug. 11, 1944
Ida Shapiro Apr. 19, 1935
Fannie Shnaider Jun. 7, 1964
Louis Shor Feb. 11, 1974
Joseph Shore May. 2, 1964
George Shore Sep. 19, 1965
Leonard Shore May. 7, 1970
Ethel Shore Aug. 13, 1987
Hyman D. Shore Jun. 11, 1982
Max Shultz Aug. 9, 1965
Sarah Shultz Feb. 7, 1922
Sayra Silverman Apr. 24, 1980
Louis Silverman Jan. 13, 1937
Jennie Silverman May. 15, 1963
Harry Simon Feb. 3, 1952
Sadie Simon Aug. 15, 1960
Nathan Spector Jan. 9, 1961
Annie Stearns Feb. 19, 1963
Rose Stepner Oct. 4, 1968
Samuel Stepner Nov. 27, 1964
Nathan Stroll Feb. 13, 1961
Nathan Stroll Feb. 13, 1961
Sadie Stroll Jul. 2, 1968
Sadie Stroll Jul. 2, 1968
Ted David Swichkow May. 16, 1994
Esther Tanner Jun. 10, 1970
Charles Tanner Mar. 27, 1985
Edward Toretsky Mar. 16, 1970
Goldie Toretsky Jul. 23, 1941
David Wagman Jul. 10, 1963
David Arthur Wallace Jan. 11, 1932
Fannie Wallace Dec. 2, 1976
Jacob Wallace 1914
Tzipie Wallace 1914
Norman Waxer Oct. 15, 1939
Leah Waxer Nov. 9, 1949
Benjamin A. Waxer Nov. 19, 1963
Bertha Waxer Jul. 17, 1971
Harry Waxer Aug. 19, 1984
Rosa Weinstein Jun. 10, 1945
Robert Winikor Dec. 16, 1971
Jessie Winikov Feb. 15, 1970
Helen Wolgin Dec. 15, 1979
Sidney Wolgin Sep. 29, 1969
Steven P. Yadlin Apr. 10, 1977
Steven P. Yodlin Apr. 10, 1979
Ruth Zand Dec. 20, 1979
Max Zand Aug. 10, 1965