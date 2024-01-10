Paul Argenzio Recognized for Years of Service in Public Works Department

By Adam Swift

As Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio began his new journey on the council Monday night, his fellow councillors did not forget his previous 43 years of service to the city in the public works department.

“This is not on the agenda, this is to recognize someone who was working for the city for 43 years,” Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said at the beginning of the meeting.

Novoselsky spoke of how Argenzio started as an intern at the old public works building on Broadway in 1980 and worked his way up to becoming the superintendent of the department.

“I would always see him down with his shovel hopping in a truck and going out and helping the guys clear when they had to clear (after a storm),” said Novoselsky. “Over the years, Paul developed himself into the superintendent of public works. Paul and I have developed a great friendship, and he’s been great to all of the city councillors over the years.”

Novoseslky said the staff from the public works requested Argenzio receive the certificate of recognition and did not want him to know prior to the meeting.

“I know you are going to do a great job,” Novoselsky said of Argenzio’s election to the city council. “You did a great job as a superintendent, and I know you’ll do the same as a city councillor.”

In addition to the recognition from the council, Council President Anthony Cogliandro also read a certificate of recognition from state Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco thanking him for his decades of service in the public works department.

“This was certainly a surprise,” said Argenzio. “I was wondering why my family would want to come and watch my first meeting. It’s really been my pleasure working for the public works department for 43 years as a laborer and a superintendent and all that happened in between.

During his time in the department, Argenzio said he especially liked the interaction with his fellow staff, city hall, and the residents of Revere.

“I’d like to thank my family, especially my wife Colleen, who has supported me over all these years, with all of the phone calls in the middle of the night, missed birthdays, missed anniversaries, and missed holidays,” said Argenzio. “I hope to bring my experience here to the city council and do the best I can.”