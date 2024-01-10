Paula Andrea Tobon Joins Project Bread’s Inaugural Council of Experts With Lived Experience

Special to the Journal

Paula Andrea Tobon, of Revere, has joined Project Bread’s new Council of Experts with Lived Experience, which is designed to engage people who have experiences with food insecurity in conversations to shape the resources and policies that directly impact them. Tobon will be among eight inaugural council members who will bring their expertise and co-create programs and policies that make it easier for others living in Massachusetts to access and afford food with dignity.

Project Bread is the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts with a radical approach to ending hunger. The nonprofit engages residents, elected officials, and businesses to act against hunger so everyone in the Commonwealth has reliable access to food, using the key lever of policy, prevention and partnerships to implement sustainable solutions to hunger. Through this inaugural 10-month program, Council Members, like Tobon, will have the opportunity to be part of strategy development, planning, and decision-making that will strengthen their leadership skills, build their expertise as a community leader and advocate, and provide significant value in co-creating impactful and effective solutions to food insecurity.

“We firmly believe that hunger can be resolved when we collectively share our strategies, and we work together towards solutions informed by the experiences of the people we aim to serve,” says Project Bread Vice President of Engagement, Catalina López-Ospina, a Colombian immigrant who’s seen food insecurity in her own family and made it a mission in her work. “Our vision is for Massachusetts to become the first hunger-free state in the nation. The Council of Experts will play a vital role in helping us to achieve our vision. With their knowledge, input, and ideas, we are confident that we will make significant progress toward impactful, sustainable, and systemic solutions to end hunger in Massachusetts.”

Tobon emigrated to the United States from Colombia 5 years ago with nowhere to go, without speaking English and without knowing what was waiting for her. The Revere resident is the mother of three and an International Neuro Linguistic Programmer. She has worked washing cars, driving a cab, in a kitchen, cleaning houses, but she never stopped believing in herself and is now an administrative assistant in a private company. Tobon created and is the owner of Changes, an organization whose purpose is to provide Neurolinguistic Programming techniques to individuals and work groups that lead to success. She will be working closely with Project Bread’s Communications team on various projects this year.

“As an immigrant myself, I am excited to help people in the same situation that I went through,” says Tobon. “Universal School Meals has significantly relieved my family’s financial burden. I’m looking forward to expanding my knowledge in the field of personal advocacy to help people and bring the community together for a common cause.”

The Council of Experts with Lived Experience was curated through a self-nomination system. Individuals who speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Haitian Creole were encouraged to apply. Experts are serving from October 2023 through July 2024, and have committed 10 hours of engagement per month. During their term, council members will not only actively contribute to Project Bread’s key organizational projects but also have the opportunity to enhance their community and civic leadership. This will enable them to advocate for their priorities and those of their communities. The nonprofit’s goal is to empower the community to advocate for effective solutions that meet the needs of all.

This past year, Project Bread led the Feed Kids Coalition in successfully campaigning for the passage of permanent free school meals in Massachusetts, and the nonprofit’s work in schools to expand school breakfast programs and food quality continues. Project Bread is also leading nationally on addressing hunger through the health care system, partnering with health care centers statewide for referrals to their FoodSource Hotline, and individual case management for patients with complex diagnoses facing food insecurity. The Council of Experts will advise on these programs and policies, and more, to increase food security statewide.

For more info, visit: https://www.projectbread.org/council-of-experts.