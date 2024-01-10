Rep. Giannino Presents Citation to Karate Gold Medalist Anthony Cogliandro

Rep. Jessica Giannino made a surprise visit to the Revere Karate Academy on Revere Street to present a Citation to Anthony Cogliandro in recognition of his gold medal-winning performances in the European Kenpo Championships.

“Representative Turco and I were honored to present Councillor Anthony Cogliandro with a citation in recognition of his recent victories in the European Kenpo Karate Championships that took place in Rome, Italy,” said Giannino. “Anthony made the United States and Revere proud by bringing home gold medals in both the Adult Black Belt Point Fighting Competition and Adult Black Belt Continuous Fighting Competition.

“Revere residents cannot think of karate without associating it with Revere Karate Academy,” added Giannino.

Opened in 1980, by Anthony’s mother, Doreen DiRienzo, the Academy specializes in American Kenpo Karate and Point fighting. Anthony, also a co-owner, has been part of martial arts since he was 2 years old.