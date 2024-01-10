Revitalization Program Earns Prestigious Award for Social Equity

The city of Revere, Massachusetts, Gamble Associates, and omloop received recognition from the American Planning Association – Massachusetts Chapter (APA-MA) for their work on the Storefront and Signage Improvement Program, which supports businesses along Revere’s Broadway corridor. Gamble Associates, the lead architectural and urban design ?rm on the initiative, accepted the distinguished award for Social Equity at a reception on Friday, December 8.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our City’s economy, therefore we are extremely happy to be able to support them. This recognition not only highlights the importance of the work being done but sets the tone to continue to seek alternatives and resources to help our local businesses” Says Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

To date, three businesses have begun facade improvements following the design engagement, with an additional eight projects in the pipeline for phase one. A second phase of the work, with a dozen new businesses along Broadway and Shirley Avenue, is already underway as momentum for the initiative is building.

Revere, a community deeply rooted in a history of immigration, has evolved into a vibrant, diverse city of over 60,000 residents. The Broadway corridor, a mile-long commercial hub, showcases the rich cultural tapestry of the community, with small businesses reflecting the heritage and traditions of many cultures, including Central and South American business owners. The Program, spearheaded by the City of Revere’s Department of Planning and Development (DPCD), Gamble Associates, and omloop, is designed to preserve and enhance this cultural diversity while supporting local businesses.

Of the 160 small businesses along Broadway, almost one-third are Hispanic or Latino-owned. Recognizing language and bureaucratic barriers faced by these entrepreneurs, DPCD implemented a site specific approach. The team worked directly with business owners, conducting planning and design workshops in their native languages and on their premises or during normal business hours. This inclusive strategy, complemented by virtual webinars in both Spanish and English, not only bridged communication gaps but also fostered trust and engagement, resulting in a collaborative effort to celebrate the unique characteristics of each business.

“Working directly with the individual business owners in helping to enhance their storefronts and signage has been one of the most rewarding efforts I have experienced in my many years in community engagement” Says David Gamble, AIA AICP, architect and principal of Gamble Associates that led the project.

The collaboration involved eleven ?rst-round applicants, with one-on-one consultations leading to recommendations for storefront and facade upgrades. The project’s success will be evident in the positive outcomes—increased sales, customer visits, and foot traffic along the Broadway corridor. The award-winning approach demonstrates the effectiveness of context-sensitive design and inclusive community engagement in urban revitalization.

Tom Skwierawski, Chief of Planning and Community Development in Revere expressed his appreciation, stating, “This award is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our community. We are grateful for the partnership with Gamble Associates and the positive impact on Broadway and the city of Revere as a whole.”