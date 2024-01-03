ZBA Continues Hearing for 20-Unit Building at 419 Lee Burbank Highway

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, December 20, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber in Revere City Hall. On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and board members John Lopes, Arthur Pelton, and alternate member James O’Brien.

The first matter on the agenda was a request from Joseph Ciampa, 42 Joey Road, requesting variances to enable him to construct a five-story, 20-unit, residential apartment building on the vacant lot at 419 Lee Burbank Highway. The application had been continued from the ZBA’s November meeting at the request of the applicant.

Attorney Nancy O’Neil, representing the applicant, asked for a further continuance “in order to revise our plans based on our meeting with the members of the community.” Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky confirmed that he too, had met with the neighbors and the developer and likewise asked that the hearing be continued for a month. Novoselsky noted that the height of the proposed structure was an issue for some of the neighbors and that there were only three neighbors who had attended the community meeting.

However, Dr. Aida Padron of 25 Hopkins St. said that in addition to the height, there were “other issues” of concern to the neighbors. She also asserted that “many more than three neighbors” are opposed to the project.

Michelle Mongiello, whose family owns 13 abutting lots on Augusta St. that are primarily open space, also spoke against the project. “The density of it will not be good for the aesthetics of the neighborhood and I think they should consider other forms of building, such as townhouses or something to that effect, in order to preserve the harmony and aesthetics of the neighborhood. There are many other buildings in the city that have gone up all over Revere that are very high and towering, but this neighborhood has nice nature and harmony and we want to preserve that for future generations.”

The board unanimously continued the hearing until its January meeting.

The board next took up an application from Armin August, LLC, 220 Warren Street, Waltham, requesting multiple variances to enable the renovation of the existing one-family dwelling and construction a two-family duplex dwelling at 11 Billow Avenue, which is located in Beachmont at the corner of Broadsound Ave.

Atty. Lawrence Simeone represented the applicant. He said that the present home dates from 1910. He said the lot size of 5971 sq. ft. is just shy of the 6000 sq. ft. minimum required for a two-family dwelling in that zoning district. However, he said that “the existing plot plan shows a wood deck, ramps, and porches that make for a crowded lot, but this is all going to go away under the proposed plans. A once-cluttered space right up against the neighbors will become open space.

“Building a duplex will be an improvement in the area,” Simeone added, who noted that the three-story height, though exceeding the 2.5 story limit for that zoning area, still will be under the limit of 35 feet. He also presented a letter from neighbors who supported the project.

There were no opponents and the board unanimously approved the issuance of the variances.