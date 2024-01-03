RPS Theater Arts Program Kicks of 2024 Season Jan. 11

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On the heels of a successful theater debut last year, Revere Public Schools Theater Department will showcase 6 new musical productions in 2024. Beginning next week, Revere students will once again be hitting the stage.

On January 11 and 12, Garfield Middle School will be performing The Wizard of Oz followed by a production of Finding Nemo Jr. on February 8 and 9 at Susan B. Anthony. Spring 2024 will see four productions including Seussical Jr. (April 4th and 5th at Hill School), Once on This Island (April 4, 5, and 6th at Revere High School), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (May 22 and 23 at Rumney Marsh Academy) and Shrek (May 30 and 31 at Garfield Middle School.

Revere’s Director of Fine Arts Kelly Williams is so proud of the growth of the theater arts program. “I am excited to be part of the growth we are making in our theater arts programming in Revere Public Schools. Our district has supported full time theater teacher positions at all three middle schools and Revere High School. These educators show great dedication and commitment to providing our students with theater education and after school drama clubs. It’s with their hard work that I have been able to support their visions and choices for this year’s musicals. This year we will have a total of six musicals. It is my hope that our school productions can bring opportunities for our community to come together while supporting all the wonderful benefits that theater arts bring to the students of RPS. I also believe it is important to educate and expose our children to live theater and the best way to do that is by supporting school productions.”

Williams added, “Theater classes and drama clubs help students develop a wide range of social skills, including communication, collaboration, empathy, and confidence. Through the process of rehearsing and performing, student actors learn how to communicate effectively with others, both on and off stage. Participation in theater arts has been shown to have a positive impact on academic performance. Studies have found that students who participate in theater arts tend to have higher grade point averages.”

Tickets will be available online for some of the productions closer to the dates of the shows. Other production tickets will be available at the door or by presale through each school.