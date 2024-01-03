Appreciation: Remembering Evelyn Morris

Former Revere students and colleagues are fondly remembering Evelyn P. Morris, a dedicated teacher in the Revere schools for 38 years, who died on Dec. 27, 2023.

Ms. Morris was a beloved teacher in several schools before her retirement in 2004. She was greatly admired by her colleagues in the teaching profession, who elected her as president of the Revere Teachers Association.

For three years, Ms. Morris traveled to the elementary schools where she taught penmanship, being proudly recognized as “The Penmanship Lady,” during her visits.

Ms. Morris was also immensely proud of her own Revere upbringing, having graduated from Revere High School before matriculating at Salem State where she received her degree.

Dr. Diane Kelly, superintendent of Revere schools, praised Ms. Morris’ dedication to students throughout her career.

“Evie Morris was dedicated to the students and staff of the Revere Public Schools through her entire adult life,” said Dr. Kelly. “She spent 37 years teaching our youngest students in the Early Childhood program through grade 2. Even in retirement, she took the time to keep everyone updated on events in the school department and events in the lives of our former colleagues who retired. When I think of all the great educators I have met in my 29 years in Revere, Evie especially comes to mind as one who fostered a strong culture of collaboration and team work. She was always finding ways to bring staff together and to lift everyone up. In these ways, Evie had a positive impact on classrooms across the city. She will be missed dearly and we are grateful for her impact on RPS staff and students alike,” concluded Dr. Kelly.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, a former teacher in the Revere school district, also lauded Ms. Morris’ work in Revere and the enthusiasm she displayed for the teaching profession.

“Evelyn was a colleague and a friend of mine,” said McKenna. “For years, she would send all the Revere teaching retirees newsletters and keep us up to date on the happenings in Revere such as promotions. Evelyn was truly one of a kind. She loved her profession as a teacher and wholeheartedly loved this city. She will be missed.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he knew Ms. Morris for many years, adding that she brought joy to so many people in Revere.

“She was a very nice lady,” said Novoselsky. “She cared about the city and her students. Everyone Ioved her.”