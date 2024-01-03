News Briefs

Sullivan Square Traffic Advisory

Motorists should be advised that the Sullivan Square Underpass will be closed beginning on Tuesday January 2 through Friday May 31 to perform repairs to the structure.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and/or seek alternative routes.

If you have any questions, please contact:

[email protected].

Joe Desantis Memorial Youth Hockey Alumni Game

The Everett Revere Youth Hockey League, now known as the East Coast Ir. Patriots, is organizing The Joe Desantis Youth Hockey Memorial Alumni Games. As all of you know, Joe DeSantis the President of ERYH passed away last year of cancer.

The game will be played on Friday, Jan. 5, at the FMC Ice Sports Cronin Rink in Revere. The ERYH will kick off the evening with a scrimmage at 5:30 p.m.

The Alumni games will follow with over and under 30-years-old teams.

The City of Revere will also be honoring Joe Desantis and his family by presenting them with a beautiful plaque that will be showcased at the hockey rink in his memory.

Joe DeSantis gave his heart and soul to the youth hockey program. It would be a great tribute to honor the person that kept this program alive for so many years and gave local kids the opportunity to learn the game of hockey. Not to mention, it would be great to play an alumni game with all old teammates and participate in this well-deserved event honoring a person that did so much for this program. The Youth Hockey Program is where life-long friendships were made. It would be great to have players and parents participate.

A $50 donation from each player as a donation To Everett Revere Youth Hockey is encouraged.

(Checks can be made to Everett Revere Youth Hockey)

More Than One-Third of Christmas Tree Home Fires Occur in January

More than one-third (34 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

Carli notes that fresh Christmas trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree fires than artificial trees.

According to the latest statistics from NFPA, there was an estimated annual average of 150 home structure fires that began with Christmas trees, resulting in one civilian death, 10 civilian injuries, and $14 million in direct property damage between 2017 and 2021. Overall, fires that begin with Christmas trees represent a very small but notable part of the U.S. fire problem, considering that they are generally in use for a short time each year.

To safely dispose of a Christmas tree, NFPA recommends using the local community’s recycling program, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. NFPA also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations to ensure that they remain in good condition:

• Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.

• As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.

• Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.

• Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.

For more information on home fire safety all winter long, visit “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires,” a winter safety campaign NFPA promotes annually with the U.S. Fire Administration.