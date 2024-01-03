HYM Presents Revised One-Way Plan for Harris St.; Traffic Comm. Approves Fees, Fines for EV Charging Stations

The Revere Traffic Commission held its regular monthly meeting on December 21 in the City Councillor Joseph A. Del Grosso Council Chambers of Revere City Hall. On hand for the session were chair Paul Argenzio (for whom this was his last meeting because of Argenzio’s recent election to the City Council), City Planner Frank Stringi, Fire Chief Chris Bright, Acting Police Chief Sean Randall, and City Engineer Nick Rystrom.

The principal item on the agenda was the commission’s revisiting of a controversial proposal from HYM, the owner-developer of Suffolk Downs, for significant changes and improvements to alleviate traffic congestion at the interchange of the Revere Beach Parkway, Route 16, and Route 145 (Winthrop Ave.). The proposal also calls for making Harris St. (which meets Winthrop Ave. just before the interchange) one-way for its entire length (away from Winthrop Ave.), which will achieve the twin goals of helping to alleviate traffic back-ups and removing cut-through traffic from that neighborhood.

The actual text of the proposal before the commission was as follows:

“The length of Harris Street between Winthrop Avenue and Beach Avenue will be converted from two-way to one-way Northbound, and a single block of Sewall Street from Harris Street to Bixby Street will be converted from two-way to one-way Eastbound. These changes are proposed to improve signalized intersection operations and reduce neighborhood traffic (Amend Schedule V of Title 10, One Way Streets). The Suffolk Downs development proponent will be installing traffic control signage, deriving from the improvements, at the Harris/Sewall, Harris/Butler, Harris/Beach, and Harris/Eustis intersections and provide the City of Revere an allowance, to be used at the City’s discretion, for potential future traffic improvements in the area.”

When the issue first came up at a public hearing a few months ago, it was met by fierce opposition from residents in the area. The commission tabled taking any action at that time and HYM agreed to revise its proposal based on the objections and feedback from the residents.

Doug Manz, a partner with HYM, Abigail Milton (also from HYM), and Ian McKinnon from Howard Stein Hudson, a traffic engineering firm, appeared before the commission to present the revised proposal and to answer questions.

Manz provided a brief overview of the proposal. He noted that the first building in the Suffolk Downs development will be completed this summer. He said the prime focus of the plan is the reconfiguration of the traffic light at the interchange. The major feature of the proposed design by HYM will provide for a double left-hand turn off Route 16 southbound onto the Revere Beach Parkway.

In addition, the goal of making Harris St. one-way is to prevent it from being used as a cut-through by commuters. He also added that HYM will be contributing $35,000 for the city to use as necessary for additional design and other measures to aid with the implementation of the proposal.

McKinnon said the major benefit of the plan will be to remove traffic from the local residential streets and move it onto the major roadways. He also noted that the proposal will reduce congestion on those major thoroughfares.

Residents of the Harris St. neighborhood had expressed strong opposition to the original plan (which had made Harris St. one-way only for part of its length) at a previous public hearing, but the new proposal makes Harris St. one-way for its full length, increases signage on other streets, and adds a portion of Sewall Ave. to become one-way.

There were no opponents at this time and the commissioners unanimously voted to move the item to a public hearing for its next meeting, when it will take a vote on the matter.

The commission also took up a number of proposed amendments to the city’s parking and traffic regulations.

The first amendment pertained to the following item: “Discuss Chapter 10.38 – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Parking regarding: The installation of electric vehicle supply equipment upon the city’s public ways; to provide a policy in which the City can install electric vehicle charging stations; and assess fees for electric vehicle charging stations.”

Julie DeMauro from the Planning and Community Development Dept. presented the request to the commission. She noted that the present public charging stations are free of charge, but that the city would like to charge a fee per kilowatt hour. DeMauro also said that the proposal imposes fines for non-EVs that park in the EV bays. She also said that there is a need to develop a policy for installing public charging stations in the city’s rights-of-way in the future.

Zach Babbo, the city’s Parking Director, said the city simply is seeking to recoup some of the costs associated with the installation, maintenance, and the electricity costs of using the charging stations. DeMauro said that the lot at City Hall alone is costing the city about $1000-$1500 per month and all of the users are private vehicles. The fine will be $20.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he opposed placing any charging stations on Shirley Ave., where there currently are parking meters, because the charging stations will take away parking spaces on the avenue. However, DeMauro allayed Novoselsky’s concerns. She said there presently are no plans to install charging stations on Shirley Ave. and that in any event, the Traffic Commission always will have the final say on the locations for future EV charging stations

The commission unanimously approved the amendment.

The next matter was as follows: “Amend Schedule IV of Title 10 – Isolated Stop Signs by adding a stop sign on Emmet Terrace at the intersection of School Street.”

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the amendment.

The next item was presented by Ralph DeCicco, the chair of the city’s Commission on Disabilities, to “Amend Schedule XI of Title 10 Handicapped Person Parking by adding two handicapped signs at the following locations: 29 Trevalley Road, 540 Revere Street, and 76 Orvis Road.” DeCicco informed the commission that the requests met all of the requirements for handicapped signage and the commissioners unanimously approved all three applications.

Also at DeCicco’s request, the commission approved the removal of the handicapped sign located at 1465 North Shore Rd. because a new resident has purchased the property.

In addition to the proposal for changes to Harris St., the commission moved the following matters to a public hearing for its meeting next month:

— “Approved on July 31, 2023, Council Order 23-181 submitted by Councilor Morabito: That Mayor Patrick Keefe requests the Traffic Commission to establish Hancock Street as a one-way heading towards Mountain Avenue.”

— “Approved on October 30, 2023, Council Order 23-245 submitted by Councillor Novoselsky: That Mayor Patrick Keefe requests the Traffic Commission to hold a public hearing for the purpose of amending Schedule IV of Title 10 to add a Stop Sign on Shirley Avenue Eastbound at Thornton Street.”

Novoselsky presented the request to the commission. “People are flying down Shirley Ave. and this is a residential area,” said Novoselsky, who pointed out that the aim of adding the stop sign is to slow down traffic. The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for January.