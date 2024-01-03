Mayor Patrick Keefe Announces Revere’s Policies for Progress Committee: The Committee Will Focus on a 100-Day Roadmap To Advance the City’s Greatest Opportunities and Address Biggest Challenges

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe announced the City of Revere’s first, Policies for Progress Committee. The Committee will establish a roadmap over the next 100 days to advance policies and practices to drive Revere’s continued growth for all people and provide recommendations to address the City’s biggest challenges. Mayor Keefe appointed several regional leaders, thinkers and creators to the group who will together bring the expertise and professional experience necessary to lead this initiative.

“Now is the time to double down on our work to move Revere forward and I am proud today to announce Revere’s first Policies for Progress Committee,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe, City of Revere. “Our City has seen significant economic growth in recent years and the work of this committee will be a vital part of how we can create growth for all in our city and region.

Mayor Keefe appointed Mike McLaughlin as the Executive Director of the all volunteer Policies for Progress Committee and he will be joined by Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Jessica Giannino, Representative Jeff Turco, Former Representative Kathi Reinstein, Joseph Gravellese, Kerri Perullo, and Claudia Correa as co-chairs.

Additional subcommittees and members include:

• City Services Subcommittee, will be chaired by Mayor Paul Brodeur of Melrose and Ed Bean, CFO, Somerville,

• Education & Safety Subcommittee, chaired by Carol Tye, Kevin O’Hara, Rachel Haas Shanley and Joe Internicola,

• Housing & Economic Development Subcommittee chaired by Paul Nowicki and Jay Ash

• City Hall Culture & Innovation Subcommittee, chaired by Claudia Correa and Richard Vellante.

“I am honored to be serving as Executive Director of the City of Revere’s Policies for Progress Committee,” said Michael McLaughlin Executive Director of Revere’s Policies for Progress Committee. “I look forward to working with other leaders, creators and doers to drive new progress for Revere and all of our residents.”

The committee is looking forward to celebrating Mayor Keefe’s First 100 Days with a formal celebration as well as his inaugural State of the City where he will outline the Policies for Progress Committee report recommendations. The Policies for Progress Committee will hold its first meeting on January 4, 2024 at 5:30p in Revere City Hall.

For more information, please contact Hilary Jenison at 781-424-7489.