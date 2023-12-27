Obituaries 12-27-2023

Laura Lee Burgess

Talented Violinist and Gifted Teacher

Laura Lee Burgess, late resident of Revere, beloved wife of Carlos O. Campos, died on December 22 at the age of 58. She passed peacefully, surrounded by love and gentle care, following a rapid decline, after months of ill health.

Laura was raised in Oakmont, PA, the daughter of Patricia Burgess of Pennsylvania and Norman Burgess of North Carolina and sister of Nancy Burgess of Pennsylvania. She moved to Boston to attend the New England Conservatory, where she earned a degree in Performance.

Laura was a talented violinist who played in numerous trios, quartets and orchestras throughout her life. She received her Master’s in Music Education at the Boston Conservatory and was a trained Suzuki teacher. Laura was a gifted teacher and shared her love of music with countless children. She worked for many years in public school systems in Greater Boston, most recently in Arlington, teaching strings in the elementary schools. She also taught music, writing and summer camp for many years at Creative Arts in Reading.

In addition, Laura maintained a private studio, teaching children, young people, and adults. The numerous cards and gifts displayed in her studio for “Mrs. B” serve as a loving tribute to her warmth, compassion, and enthusiasm for her students.

In addition to her love of music and the arts, Laura was an avid reader. She also loved being in nature, whether driving through the White Mountains with Carlos to watch the leaves change, watching the waves crash on the beach, or just enjoying the birds and breezes on the deck built for her by Carlos.

A life-long learner, Laura’s recent explorations into genealogy lead to a deeper appreciation for her family and her history.

Laura was a profoundly loving and supportive wife, friend, daughter, sister and aunt to her beloved nephews and nieces. Despite years of declining health, she remained committed to those she loved, and wished she could have spent more time with us. And we so wish we could have had more time with her. Laura was a gift to us all. She will be dearly missed.

Visiting hours will be conducted in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea, today, Wednesday, December 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.. All services will conclude in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://musicwill.org/about/, an organization that provides instruments and music education to classrooms across the country.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Frank Pennacchio

Walgreen’s Pharmacist, Loved for His Warm Personable Nature

Frank A. Pennacchio passed away at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on December 20, after a valiant and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was only 69 years of age.

Frank was born in Boston on December 26, 1953, to the late Antonio and Florence (Delano) Pennacchio. He was raised in Revere, graduated from Revere High School in 1971, and then from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy.

Frank also taught at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy after he graduated. Mr. Pennacchio had a long career working for Walgreens Pharmacy in Revere, Malden, and Peabody where he was loved for his warm personable nature.

Frank was an avid Boston sports fan following the Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox throughout his lifetime. He also traveled across the country visiting numerous ball parks to watch the Red Sox play with his family and friends.

He loved to swim at his friend John’s pool and play golf every year in Dr. Midha’s golf tournament. Frank was also an animal lover, especially his own pets.

The beloved husband of Priscilla M. (Stanton) Pennacchio of Melrose, he was the loving father of Steven T. Pennacchio of Melrose, Allison F. Pennacchio and her fiancé, Robert Maia of Andover and Andrew F. Pennacchio of Melrose; devoted brother of Linda M. Pennacchio of Revere and Dr. Joseph L. Pennacchio and his wife, Carla of Reading. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Family at the Dutton Center, 1117 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to Parkinson’s Fitness, 46 Brittania Circle, Salem, MA 01970. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.

Lauralee Yett

Owned and Operated Selma’s Dress Shop in Revere

Lauralee Yett, 90, of Revere passed away on December 20.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Revere, Lauralee owned and operated Selma’s Dress Shop on Revere Beach for over 40 years which she took over from her mother.

The daughter of the late Selma and Irving Goldstein and beloved wife of the late Robert Yett, she was the dear sister of the late Renee Curry and the dear aunt of Richard “Ritchie” Curry.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Friday, December 22 followed by interment in Everett.

Donations in Lauralee’s memory may be made to MGH Cancer Research, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For online guestbook and directions please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.

Isaac Harrington

Of Revere

Isaac Harrington of Revere passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends after a courageous battle with Leukemia on December 21, 2023 at the age of 19 years old. Born in Boston on June 3, 2004 to his loving parents Timothy and Mamta (Verma) Harrington of Revere. Cherished brother of Samantha Harrington and James Hanton, Karan Verma and Fiona Chow, Kunal “Sunny” Verma, and Kelly Harrington. Precious boyfriend of Razan Belguendouz. Beloved grandson of Renee Wing and the late Skip Wing, William Harrington, and the late Buta Ram Verma and late Manjit Verma. Adored Uncle of Kelcie Harrington. Caring nephew of Anu and Kerry Hancock, Arun “Bobby” and Amita Verma, the late Gagan Verma, Seema and Rajesh Dhir, Rehka and Hardeep Verma, Neeru and Bhupinder Singh, Neelam and Nishi Khanna, Christopher DiRusso, Jennifer and Michael McAllister, and Macintosh Harrington. Adored by Max Harrington and the late Sushi Harrington.

Isaac was an accomplished student at Revere Public Schools and was enrolled in numerous AP classes. He was the lead programmer of the elite robotics team, “NUTRONS, team 125,” which placed #2 within their competitive division at the World Championship during his senior year. Isaac continued his education at the honors college of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, where he majored in Computer Science and finished his first year with a 4.0 GPA. Throughout college, Isaac continued to pursue his deep involvement in the NUTRONS, team 125. Isaac transitioned to a new role as a programming mentor and guided the students through an even more successful year, placing #1 within their division and #2 in the World out of over 3,000 teams. Throughout his time, Isaac greatly contributed to the team winning several impressive awards, including the Innovation in Control award (2022), the FIRST impact award (2023), as well as multiple autonomous awards. Isaac was a leader who helped students find their roles and a sense of belonging on the team. Isaac was also an avid fitness enthusiast. He was employed at Planet Fitness, where he spent much of his time working out (2 hours per day on average). In the last weeks of his life, he earned his personal trainers’ certificate to work at the new Haas Health and Wellness Center.

He will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in the sweetest everlasting peace. His wake will be held on Wednesday December 27, 2023 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home (128 Revere Street, Revere). Funeral Services will be held at Saint Anthony’s Parish (250 Revere Street, Revere) on Thursday, December 28 at 12:00pm. After the mass, family and friends are invited to join us at Casa Lucia (61 Lucia Ave, Revere) for coffee and snacks to celebrate Isaac’s light. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Isaac’s GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/4d7fdbd5). Proceeds will go towards a scholarship in Isaac’s honor for students pursuing robotics and/or exercise. For the guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Please also feel free to share any pictures and videos of Isaac to his sister, Samantha, at 781-558-0117.

Please send donations to the Isaac Harrington Scholarship to RHS attn: Rose Gordinas, 101 School St., Revere MA,02151. You may email [email protected] with any questions.