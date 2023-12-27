RHS Girls Basketball Set To Play at TD Garden

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere High School Girls’ Basketball team has a chance to live out a dream that many young ballers have, but few fulfill. With help, this squad of the best and brightest from Revere will be able to capitalize on an opportunity to play where legends walked and dreams were realized. The Lady Pats have been invited to follow in the footsteps of Bird, Russell, Tatum, Brown and play at TD Garden, also historically known as The Boston Garden.

On Sunday January 14th, at 10:00 am, the hometown heroes will take the court against the vaunted Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Wait, that’s not quite right, they are playing the vaunted Notre Dame Cougars from Hingham, that makes more sense, but they can’t do it without the community’s help.

You can use the QR code that will take you directly to the site where you can purchase tickets for the event. Tickets are $25. The team needs to sell 200 to assure the girls’ spot on the parquet.

There will be a full slate of games that day from 8:00 AM until 8:30 at night, so it is a great gift for that high school basketball super fan in your family. The event benefits the Andrew James Lawson Foundation (The Andrew James Lawson Foundation – The Andrew James Lawson Foundation) A great cause that helps to further community inclusion for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

If you cannot make it to the event, but would like to help, we are accepting donations as well. For more information, please contact: Coach Ariana Rivera, [email protected] or Leanne Stamatopolous, [email protected]