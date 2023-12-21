News

Holidays in The City of Revere

Santa and lodge members pose for a photo with all the guests during the Revere Lodge of Elks 1171 annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa.
Councillor Novoselsky lights the center or “attendant” candle to begin the Menorah Lighting ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in celebration of Hanukkah.
State Rep. Jessica Giannino and Marianne Iantosca get festive as “Christmas Criminals” during the Rossetti Cowan Senior Center annual Christmas party.

