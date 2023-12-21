News Holidays in The City of Revere by Journal Staff • December 21, 2023 • 0 Comments Santa and lodge members pose for a photo with all the guests during the Revere Lodge of Elks 1171 annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa. Councillor Novoselsky lights the center or “attendant” candle to begin the Menorah Lighting ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in celebration of Hanukkah. State Rep. Jessica Giannino and Marianne Iantosca get festive as “Christmas Criminals” during the Rossetti Cowan Senior Center annual Christmas party.