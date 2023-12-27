News Briefs

Boston Harbor Now Announces Annual New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll

Boston Harbor Now has announced the return of the annual New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll, with more ice sculptures than ever before in a variety of locations across the Boston Waterfront. The Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll will kick off on Sunday, December 31, starting at 1:00 PM and will continue until dusk.

The Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll is a part of Boston Harbor Now’s “New Year’s Eve on the Waterfront” programming and features a lineup of activities for guests of all ages to help ring in the new year. This year’s event will showcase over 35 handcrafted ice sculptures hosted by businesses and cultural sites along the waterfront, making it the largest Sculpture Stroll in Boston Harbor Now’s history and the Region.

Boston Harbor Now also announced that new locations have been added for guests to view these ice sculptures, which will span from Roxbury to Revere, just north of Boston. New locations include Boston Margaritaville, the Sam Adams Tap Room in Faneuil Hall, the Charlestown Navy Yard, and Wulf’s Fish at the Massport Boxes at the Fish Pier.

Guests are encouraged to snap a photo next to their favorite sculptures to be entered into Boston Harbor Now’s Staycation Giveaway. Each picture taken outside an ice sculpture with the tag @BostonHarborNow will count as an entry to win prizes like restaurant gift cards, an overnight hotel stay, tickets to the New England Aquarium, a family four-pack to the Boston Harbor Islands, and more.

Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll Details are as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Time: 1 – 5 p.m.

Location: Across the Boston Waterfront

Additional Activities:

• First Responders Touch a Truck at The Envoy Hotel from 12:00 – 4:00 pm

• First Night Boston Art and Music performances at Boston City Hall Plaza

• Holiday Lights on the Trellis at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

• Hatchlings lights exhibit on the Rose Kennedy Greenway

• Snowport, Seaport’s much-loved Winter Village

• and more at #BundleUpBoston

To learn more about the Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll and other programs that are part of Boston Harbor Now’s New Year’s Eve on the Waterfront, visit https://www.bostonharbornow.org/nye/.