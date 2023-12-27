Keefe To Celebrate Inauguration As City’s Mayor With a Week of Public Events Showcasing the City’s Cultural Diversity and Economic Strength

Special to the Journal

On January 1, 2024, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. will be sworn into his first full four-year term as the City of Revere’s Mayor alongside the Revere City Council and the Revere School Committee. The Inauguration ceremony, which is open to the public, will take place at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium on New Year’s Day at 7:00 p.m. This year’s inauguration activities will celebrate the City of Revere’s economic growth and cultural expansion with a series of events moving forward into the New Year.

Inaugural Flavors of Revere Event:

Directly following the Inauguration Ceremony, the City collation this year will highlight the Flavors of Revere, an event featuring culinary delights donated from more than a dozen local restaurants. The event will include Legal Sea Foods, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Murray’s Tavern, Café Montecristo, Nick’s Deli Restaurant, La Suegra Airport Diner, Las Delicias Colombianas, Nick’s Bistro, Dandee Donut Factory, Luberto’s Bakery, Billy C Chinese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Fajitas Sports Bar, Seas The Day, Beyrut Espresso and more. The Flavors of Revere event will celebrate the cultural diversity of the local restaurants and their contribution to Revere’s economic growth and city success.

Healthy Starts:

Kicking off a year of good health in 2024, the City of Revere will also host its Grand Opening ribbon cutting of the new Robert J. Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center located at 321 Charger Street on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 1:00pm The center is an expansive, state-of-the-art facility that sets a new standard for health and fitness for youth and residents in the City of Revere.

The City of Revere would like to invite all members of the public to attend the inauguration events.