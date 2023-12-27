Parziale Continues To Have the Back of Revere Residents

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Throughout the recent election, there was one constant supporting everyone’s campaign. Anthony Parziale, a native of Woburn, has said he always wanted to put his attention towards other people.

He has described himself as having a plethora of careers including radio, trash, and real estate investing. “I began my radio journey at 18 or 19 years old, working at AM 680 WRKO. I secured my first full-time position at 20 on The Hill-Man Morning at 107.3 WAAF and remained on the morning show for about 15 years. My last radio job was at 93.7 WEEI for a few years. During my time in radio, I initiated a trash hauling business called Take Junk, which I still own. Additionally, I owned and operated two Homevestors real estate investment franchises (both sold around 2020).Currently, I am the host of “Spaz’n Out America’s Podcast” and gradually winding down Take Junk after 11 years.”

Growing up in a competitive house with a father who was an Italian immigrant and four brothers, he attended Woburn Public Schools from first grade through graduation at Woburn High. During high school, he participated in sports such as football, wrestling, track and field. “I served as the captain of the wrestling team, known for my heart despite not being a stellar wrestler. Anthony holds a degree in communications from Middlesex Community College.”

“While in college, pursuing my communications degree at Middlesex Community College, I dedicated much of my time to working in Boston at WRKO. Although my primary focus was on securing a full-time job in radio, I also wrote for the school newspaper and gained national recognition for an article on the expansion of Route Three. I started working full-time at WAAF just before graduating.”

Married to his wife Kali and Dad to Noiram, 16, and Presley, 9, he decided to run for Revere City Council for one reason … the people. “I ran for the people! Putting the people first, always. Everyone has the right to be heard and to take part in the decisions that shape their lives. The people of Revere deserve to have the best representation in the country. I love them all and I have their back 100%”, added Parziale.

Despite narrowly losing a seat during the November election, Parziale hopes to run again in 2025 with the motto “Revere Have Your Back”. He does offer hope for the newly elected administration. “I want the people to be first ! The government works for the people and not the other way around. The people need to win and be considered first in every decision.”