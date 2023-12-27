License Comm. Extends Hours For Food for New Year’s Eve

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were vice chair Daniel Occena and fellow member Linda Guinasso. Mayor Patrick Keefe was among those in the audience.
The meeting was fairly routine in nature. The members initially approved three applications for two changes of managers and one for a change of officers and a transfer of stock.
Those applications were:
— 99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway, application for a change of manager to Brigid Terpko from Alan Kerr. Ms. Terpko outlined her lengthy experience in the restaurant and liquor business;
— Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue, application for a change of manager to Johan Alexander Mola from Sophia A. Augusto. Mr. Mola told the commissioners of his six years of experience in the food and liquor business; and
— Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors, 535 Broadway, Nirav Kiritkumar Patel, manager, application for a change of officers and transfer of stock.
The commission next approved a request for a common victualer license for Napoles Bakery & Café Corporation, 180 Shirley Avenue, Unit C1, Humberto Grajales, president, with a requested seating of six and requested hours of operation from Sunday–Saturday from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. The application was approved conditionally upon the establishment receiving the necessary inspections from the Board of Health.
The commissioners approved the transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License to LGM Auto, LLC d/b/a 1A Auto Way, Glaicy Dos Santos, Manager, from Arkon Motors, Inc., whose owner is retiring. The number of cars for sale is to remain at 22 and the requested hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. –7 p.m. The commission approved the transfer upon the condition that the Building Department completes the required final inspection.
The commissioners approved an application by Claudia Correa, the Event Manager, for the City of Revere for a one-day license for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment to be exercised in the cafeteria at the Susan B. Anthony School, 107 Newhall Street, on Monday, January 1, 2024, from 8 p.m.–10 p.m. for the Mayoral Inauguration with an expected attendance of. 150-200 persons. Correa assured the commissioners that all servers of alcohol will be TIPS-certified. She also noted that the inauguration event is open to the public.
The last item for approval on the agenda was an application for a Common Victualler License by Meridian Market Revere, LLC, Frederick and Paul Noviello, LLC Managers, to be exercised at 300 Ocean Avenue, with requested hours of operation Monday–Friday from 7 a.m.–4 p.m., with no seating. The new restaurant will take the place of the former Dunkin’ Donuts space inside the MGH building. Paul Noviello told the commissioners that his family has been in the food business for 24 years in East Boston. The commissioners unanimously approved the application, contingent upon the applicant receiving the requisite approvals from the Health Dept.
The commissioners then took up the matter of extending the hours to serve food and non-alcoholic refreshments on New Year’s Eve for local establishments. The commissioners traditionally have done so in the past and they voted to do so once again, extending the hours for local establishments to serve food to 3:00 a.m. and that the last call for alcohol will be 1:30 a.m.
Lastly, the commissioners approved a multitude of license renewals for local businesses for the coming year:
Restaurant – All Alcohol
21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard
381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard
388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway
99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway
AM Salgado, LLC d/b/a La Hacienda 2, 306 Revere Street
Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar, 7B Everett Street
Beachmont Pizza Corp. d/b/a Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway. (This application was conditioned upon the establishment receiving the necessary city inspections.)
Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue
Capri, LLC d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road
DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street
Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, 377 Revere Beach Boulevard
Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard
GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard
H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue
Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway
Lupita Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue
MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road
Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue
Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Avenue
Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road
Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway
Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road
S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue
Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61, 2nd Floor Lucia Avenue
Seas The Day Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Seas The Day Restaurant, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue
Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy C, 441 Revere Street
Twin Corp., Inc. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway
Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway
Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road
Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road
Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road
Package Store – Malt/Wine
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway
Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
Santa Fe Super Market Corp, 760 Broadway
SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven 27471C, 1120 North Shore Road
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive
Entertainment
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. d/b/a BJ’s Wholesale Club #175, 5 Ward St
Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Rd
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Ave
Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Hwy
Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street
The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s Restaurant, 339 Squire Road
The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive
Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington St
Veterans Club – All Alcohol
American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway
Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street
Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue
Restaurant – Wine, Malt, Cordials
Azam, Incorporated d/b/a Chai Bar, 744 Broadway
Restaurant – Malt/Wine
Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway
Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway
R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway
Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway
Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road
Package Store – All Alcohol
Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road
Blanchards Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway
Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway
Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors, 535 Broadway
Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road
Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway
Orange Grove Market, Inc., 158 Shirley Avenue
Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue
Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road
Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue
Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway
TBS Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue
Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road
Club – All Alcohol
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
Pool Table
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
Automatic Amusement Device
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street
Twin Corp., Inc. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway
Hotel/Innholder
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road
Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway
Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street
Innholder – All Alcohol
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway
Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue
Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road
Innholder – Malt/Wine
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
General On-Premises – All Alcohol
Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street
Common Victualler
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven 27471C, 1120 North Shore Road Squire Road
Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Rd
Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway
Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Rd
Diya, LLC d/b/a Subway, 339 Squire Road
Felicita D’Alelio d/b/a Brewin’ Café, 311 Broadway
G.F. Enterprise, LLC d/b/a Taco Bell, 339 Squire Road
Gil Lopera, Inc. d/b/a La Abuela Carmen Products, 154 Squire Rd
Gyong Ho, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Dr
Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, 41 Lee Burbank Hwy
Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Blvd
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Ave
Maksim Xhengo d/b/a Mak’s Roast Beef & Pizza, 35 Revere St
Revere Pancakes, Inc. d/b/a IHOP 4732, 105 Squire Rd
Romero Jimenez Corp. d/b/a Olympia Market, 5 Atlantic Avenue
S&S Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 145 Broadway
Sainte Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Deli, 750 Washington Ave
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 35 Squire Rd
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 30 Squire Rd
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 5 Ward St
Sayar Food Market, Inc., 3E Everett St
Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Ave
Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Hwy
Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street
Team Elite Pizza, LLC d/b/a Domino’s, 570 Broadway
The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road
The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway
The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. #011, 40 Furlong Drive
The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. #043, 540 Squire Rd
Tori, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 477 Beach Street
Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Rd
Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Dr
Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive
Lee Burbank Highway Service Station, Inc. d/b/a Super Sunoco, 251 Lee Burbank Hwy
N. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Nonni’s Pizza, 750 Washington Ave
Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington St
North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Rd
Lee Burbank Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 41 Lee Burbank Hwy
The Delta Hellenic Company, LLC d/b/a Revere House of Pizza, 354 Broadway
Parking Lot
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway
Park N Co d/b/a Park N, 44 Railroad Street
Rockwal Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road
Secondhand Dealer
AC’s Cards & Games, Inc., 348 Revere St
Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Hwy
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett St
Pawnbroker
Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Hwy
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett St
Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer
Atlantic Auto Body, Inc., 529 Broadway
Auto Boss Group, Inc., 1107 North Shore Rd
John Sica d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Hwy
Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway
Metropolitan Acceptance Corp., 1605 North Shore Rd
Miguel A. Gonzalez d/b/a La Joya Auto Sales & Service, 1420 North Shore Rd
Motorcycles of Manchester, Inc., 184 Broadway
N.L.R. Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Auto Sales, 141 Lee Burbank Hwy
Sena Motors, Inc., 120 Squire Rd
1A Corporate Auto Sales & Leasing II, Inc., 275 Lee Burbank Hwy
Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Pkwy
Joseph A. DeFeo d/b/a City Auto Sales & Service, 516 Broadway
Christopher Viarella, Jr. d/b/a Millennium Motors, 190 American Legion Hwy
Gold/Silver/Precious Metals/Jewelry Sales
David & Tobie Katz d/b/a Tobie’s Jewelry, 150 Shirley Ave
Lodging House
RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon St
RHouse2, LLC, 675 Beach St
Shirley Investments, LLC, 194 Shirley Ave
Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer
The Bikers Outfitter, Inc., 1039 Broadway
Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road