License Comm. Extends Hours For Food for New Year’s Eve

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were vice chair Daniel Occena and fellow member Linda Guinasso. Mayor Patrick Keefe was among those in the audience.

The meeting was fairly routine in nature. The members initially approved three applications for two changes of managers and one for a change of officers and a transfer of stock.

Those applications were:

— 99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway, application for a change of manager to Brigid Terpko from Alan Kerr. Ms. Terpko outlined her lengthy experience in the restaurant and liquor business;

— Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue, application for a change of manager to Johan Alexander Mola from Sophia A. Augusto. Mr. Mola told the commissioners of his six years of experience in the food and liquor business; and

— Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors, 535 Broadway, Nirav Kiritkumar Patel, manager, application for a change of officers and transfer of stock.

The commission next approved a request for a common victualer license for Napoles Bakery & Café Corporation, 180 Shirley Avenue, Unit C1, Humberto Grajales, president, with a requested seating of six and requested hours of operation from Sunday–Saturday from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. The application was approved conditionally upon the establishment receiving the necessary inspections from the Board of Health.

The commissioners approved the transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License to LGM Auto, LLC d/b/a 1A Auto Way, Glaicy Dos Santos, Manager, from Arkon Motors, Inc., whose owner is retiring. The number of cars for sale is to remain at 22 and the requested hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. –7 p.m. The commission approved the transfer upon the condition that the Building Department completes the required final inspection.

The commissioners approved an application by Claudia Correa, the Event Manager, for the City of Revere for a one-day license for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment to be exercised in the cafeteria at the Susan B. Anthony School, 107 Newhall Street, on Monday, January 1, 2024, from 8 p.m.–10 p.m. for the Mayoral Inauguration with an expected attendance of. 150-200 persons. Correa assured the commissioners that all servers of alcohol will be TIPS-certified. She also noted that the inauguration event is open to the public.

The last item for approval on the agenda was an application for a Common Victualler License by Meridian Market Revere, LLC, Frederick and Paul Noviello, LLC Managers, to be exercised at 300 Ocean Avenue, with requested hours of operation Monday–Friday from 7 a.m.–4 p.m., with no seating. The new restaurant will take the place of the former Dunkin’ Donuts space inside the MGH building. Paul Noviello told the commissioners that his family has been in the food business for 24 years in East Boston. The commissioners unanimously approved the application, contingent upon the applicant receiving the requisite approvals from the Health Dept.

The commissioners then took up the matter of extending the hours to serve food and non-alcoholic refreshments on New Year’s Eve for local establishments. The commissioners traditionally have done so in the past and they voted to do so once again, extending the hours for local establishments to serve food to 3:00 a.m. and that the last call for alcohol will be 1:30 a.m.

Lastly, the commissioners approved a multitude of license renewals for local businesses for the coming year:

Restaurant – All Alcohol

21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard

381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard

388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway

99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway

AM Salgado, LLC d/b/a La Hacienda 2, 306 Revere Street

Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar, 7B Everett Street

Beachmont Pizza Corp. d/b/a Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway. (This application was conditioned upon the establishment receiving the necessary city inspections.)

Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue

Capri, LLC d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road

DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street

Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, 377 Revere Beach Boulevard

Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard

GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard

H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue

Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway

Lupita Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue

MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road

Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue

Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Avenue

Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road

Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway

Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road

S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue

Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61, 2nd Floor Lucia Avenue

Seas The Day Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Seas The Day Restaurant, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue

Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy C, 441 Revere Street

Twin Corp., Inc. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway

Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway

Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road

Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road

Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road

Package Store – Malt/Wine

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway

Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

Santa Fe Super Market Corp, 760 Broadway

SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven 27471C, 1120 North Shore Road

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive

Entertainment

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. d/b/a BJ’s Wholesale Club #175, 5 Ward St

Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Rd

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Ave

Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Hwy

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s Restaurant, 339 Squire Road

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive

Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington St

Veterans Club – All Alcohol

American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway

Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street

Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue

Restaurant – Wine, Malt, Cordials

Azam, Incorporated d/b/a Chai Bar, 744 Broadway

Restaurant – Malt/Wine

Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway

Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway

R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway

Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway

Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road

Package Store – All Alcohol

Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road

Blanchards Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway

Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway

Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors, 535 Broadway

Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road

Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway

Orange Grove Market, Inc., 158 Shirley Avenue

Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue

Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road

Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue

Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway

TBS Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue

Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road

Club – All Alcohol

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

Pool Table

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

Automatic Amusement Device

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street

Twin Corp., Inc. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway

Hotel/Innholder

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Innholder – All Alcohol

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway

Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue

Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road

Innholder – Malt/Wine

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

General On-Premises – All Alcohol

Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street

Common Victualler

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven 27471C, 1120 North Shore Road Squire Road

Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Rd

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Rd

Diya, LLC d/b/a Subway, 339 Squire Road

Felicita D’Alelio d/b/a Brewin’ Café, 311 Broadway

G.F. Enterprise, LLC d/b/a Taco Bell, 339 Squire Road

Gil Lopera, Inc. d/b/a La Abuela Carmen Products, 154 Squire Rd

Gyong Ho, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Dr

Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, 41 Lee Burbank Hwy

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Blvd

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Ave

Maksim Xhengo d/b/a Mak’s Roast Beef & Pizza, 35 Revere St

Revere Pancakes, Inc. d/b/a IHOP 4732, 105 Squire Rd

Romero Jimenez Corp. d/b/a Olympia Market, 5 Atlantic Avenue

S&S Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 145 Broadway

Sainte Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Deli, 750 Washington Ave

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 35 Squire Rd

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 30 Squire Rd

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 5 Ward St

Sayar Food Market, Inc., 3E Everett St

Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Ave

Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Hwy

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Team Elite Pizza, LLC d/b/a Domino’s, 570 Broadway

The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. #011, 40 Furlong Drive

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. #043, 540 Squire Rd

Tori, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 477 Beach Street

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Rd

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Dr

Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive

Lee Burbank Highway Service Station, Inc. d/b/a Super Sunoco, 251 Lee Burbank Hwy

N. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Nonni’s Pizza, 750 Washington Ave

Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington St

North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Rd

Lee Burbank Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 41 Lee Burbank Hwy

The Delta Hellenic Company, LLC d/b/a Revere House of Pizza, 354 Broadway

Parking Lot

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Park N Co d/b/a Park N, 44 Railroad Street

Rockwal Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road

Secondhand Dealer

AC’s Cards & Games, Inc., 348 Revere St

Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Hwy

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett St

Pawnbroker

Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Hwy

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett St

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer

Atlantic Auto Body, Inc., 529 Broadway

Auto Boss Group, Inc., 1107 North Shore Rd

John Sica d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Hwy

Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway

Metropolitan Acceptance Corp., 1605 North Shore Rd

Miguel A. Gonzalez d/b/a La Joya Auto Sales & Service, 1420 North Shore Rd

Motorcycles of Manchester, Inc., 184 Broadway

N.L.R. Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Auto Sales, 141 Lee Burbank Hwy

Sena Motors, Inc., 120 Squire Rd

1A Corporate Auto Sales & Leasing II, Inc., 275 Lee Burbank Hwy

Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Pkwy

Joseph A. DeFeo d/b/a City Auto Sales & Service, 516 Broadway

Christopher Viarella, Jr. d/b/a Millennium Motors, 190 American Legion Hwy

Gold/Silver/Precious Metals/Jewelry Sales

David & Tobie Katz d/b/a Tobie’s Jewelry, 150 Shirley Ave

Lodging House

RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon St

RHouse2, LLC, 675 Beach St

Shirley Investments, LLC, 194 Shirley Ave

Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer

The Bikers Outfitter, Inc., 1039 Broadway

Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road