Juanita Haas Officially a Member of Robert J. Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center

by  •  •
On Tuesday afternoon Juanita Haas signed up as a member of the Robert J Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center, named after her husband, Revere City Councillor and former Mayor of the City of Revere. The official ribbon cutting of the new facility located at 321 Charger Street will be on January 2, 2024, time to be announced. Shown above, Juanita Haas reads over the fine print and chooses her Pro Plus Plan for resident with a big smile, shown is Director of Revere Parks and Recreation Michael Hinojosa and Mayor-elect Patrick Keefe.

