Obituaries 01-03-2024

Evelyn Morris

Retired Revere Teacher and Former VP of the Revere Teachers Association

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Evelyn P. Morris, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sisters, on December 27th at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was 80 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be held privately.

Born in Boston on April Fool’s Day, 1943 to George and Evelyn (Phair) Morris was followed by her two sisters, Marjorie and Kathleen.

When their mother passed away in 1958, the Morris girls kept their home together, doing all the household duties, split up among each other. They all graduated from Revere High School and all attended college and became teachers.

Evelyn worked on Revere Beach beginning at the age of 14 at Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard, then at Mr. Donut. All the Morris girls worked two jobs during the summertime.

Evelyn graduated from Revere High School in 1960. She was very active in planning her Class Reunions and would have attended her 60th in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the reunion was cancelled. She loved hunting down class members with whom she lost contact, using her computer and telephone.

Following high school, Evelyn attended Salem State College and graduated in 1964. Evelyn taught in New Britian, Connecticut for three years. In 1967, she began teaching in good old Revere. Before her retirement in 2004, she taught at the Roosevelt School, Whelan School, The Beachmont School, the old Paul Revere School, the Old Garfield School and the New Garfield School.

For three years she traveled among schools as “The Penmanship Lady”.

As a “side hustle,” Evelyn worked at the White Hen Pantry for 15 years, a job she loved.

She was the Vice President of the Revere Teachers Association during the strike in 1987.?

Evelyn leaves her sisters, Marjorie Margolis and her husband, Dr. Gerald Margolis of Needham and Kathleen Churchill of Revere and her late husband, William Churchill, who was a guiding light when Evelyn bought her house, as a single woman in 1972, despite every bank in Revere that refused her a mortgage, Winthrop Savings said yes! She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Margolis) Cawley and her husband, Joseph and their twin daughters, Emma and Sophie of Canton, Michael Margolis and his wife, Emily (Schwartz) and their two boys, Jack and Teddy of Needham, William G. Churchill and his wife, Danielle (Ennamorati) and their children, Billy and Alice of Revere. Evelyn was the godmother of the late Bridget Marie Churchill who remains in our hearts and minds every day; and the late Sarah Kate Margolis. She was the cousin of the late Michael Phair and his wife, Kathy Phair and Marilyn and her husband, Steven Barry, all of Melrose, and Barbara Dean of Cape Cod.

Evelyn loved reading the Boston Globe death notice section and she wrote this obituary herself!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Evelyn Morris Scholarship Fund at Revere High, 101 School St., Revere, MA 02151.

Karen Grasso

She Had a Heart of Gold and Will Be Forever Loved

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Friday, December 29th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Karen J. (Bokuniewicz) Grasso, who passed away on Christmas Day, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 71 years of age. A Funeral Service followed the visitation and Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of Edward and Irene Bokuniewicz. She attended local schools and soon after graduating, she married the love of her life, Sylvio “Richie” Grasso. The couple raised their two daughters in East Boston and eventually settled in Revere. Karen was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. Later in life, her greatest joy would be becoming a grandmother. She lost her dear husband, Sylvio in 2012 after sharing 42 years of marriage together. Karen simply loved to be surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She became a longtime resident of Revere and for the past 10 years, she took residence on Revere Beach. She loved living so close to the water and was delighted to enjoy the oceanfront environment. She also enjoyed spending time with her cherished cat, Henri.

Karen had a heart of gold who brought so much joy to those who knew her and will be forever loved.

She was the beloved wife of 42 years to the late Sylvio Grasso, devoted mother of Irena Bosworth and her husband, Todd of Natick and Kerry Grasso and her companion, Kevin O’Brien of Brewster; cherished grandmother of Maxwell and Jake Bosworth; dear sister of the late Kenneth Trindall, Cheryl Silva, Donald Bokuniewicz and Donna Mahoney.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. ?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Armando LaSala

Retired Revere Police Lieutenant April 19, 1930- December 3, 2023

Armando Joseph La-

Sala died peacefully in his sleep on December third. He was a Revere resident his entire life until moving to Derry, NH a few years ago with the love of his life, his wife of 73 years, the late Mary (MacKenzie) LaSala, who died on April 5, 2023.?

He was a Sergeant, and wounded US Army 31st Infantry Korean War combat veteran.

Armando distinguished himself as a gunner and squad leader. His superiors stated “During the many phases of combat…. Sergeant LaSala continuously displayed superior judgement, initiative and aggressive leadership which produced excellent results and enhanced the combat effectiveness of his unit. His earnest application and intense devotion to duty were direct contributions to the successful pursuit of the combat mission of the 7th Infantry Division in Korea.”

In 1957 Armando became a Revere Police Officer. He retired in December of 1990 after 33 years of service as a Lieutenant. He loved his job, was respected by his department, and felt honored to protect and serve.

Armando took his family camping every year along the East Coast, Niagra Falls and Canada.

They were exciting trips that he loved planning. He was loved and will be missed.

Armando was the son of Dominic and Anna (Capuano) LaSala. He was the brother of Carmela, Lenore, Anthony, Sabina, Dominic and Richie, and the father of Michael LaSala and his wife, Kathleen of New Hampshire, Gail LaSala, Linda LaSala McLean Piersall and her late husband, Randall of Florida and Paul LaSala of New Hampshire; father in law of Matthew Lucas of Melrose and Heidi LaSala of New Hampshire. Armando was the loved grandfather of Kristine, Jessica, Alexa Rae, Emily, Kimberly, Max and Trevor and great grandfather of Allister and Tony.

He was placed to rest with his beloved wife at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Henry Joseph Cardillo

He Dedicated His Life to a Purpose Larger Than Himself

Henry Joseph Cardillo, 77, passed away on Sunday, December 24 in North Lima, Ohio with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Revere, a son of the late Henry and Phyllis (Moricco) Cardillo.

Henry dedicated his life to a purpose larger than himself, which embodies the true spirit of service. The two greatest examples of this were his service to his country and his service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

After graduating from Revere High School, Henry attended Salem Teachers College before enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod and was honored to serve his country as a flightline mechanic for C-121 Columbine Constellation aircrafts. Small replicas of these airplanes lined the shelves of his office as a constant reminder of the pride he felt as a military veteran.

While on leave in 1967, Henry met Saundra Berardino, the love of his life. They were engaged after knowing each other for only three days and married a year later. The next 55 years of marriage shaped his love and dedication for his family and his devotion to Jesus Christ. He was a deacon, teacher, and elder before entering into the ministry at just 32 years old to serve the membership of The Church of Jesus Christ.

Henry later attended Youngstown State University where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Business and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He worked as a financial controller for 40 years at Commercial Shearing before retiring in 2007. Although anyone who knows Henry understands that “retired” may not be the most fitting word to describe him. He was always dabbling in something with his tools or crunching numbers on his computer for various people or groups. In his own quiet way, Henry was always making sure others were taken care of and had what they needed. When he did take time for himself, he enjoyed watching classic movies and rooting for the New England Patriots and his favorite women’s college softball teams.

Left to honor Henry’s memory are his beloved wife, Saundra (Berardino) Cardillo of North Lima; and his three children, Lori (Bill) Sayavich of Twinsburg, Jared (Gina) Cardillo of Boardman and Ralph Cardillo of Venice, FL. Henry’s legacy also lives on through his five grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Franchesca (Joseph) Weingartner, Luciano Cardillo, Parker Sayavich, Carson Sayavich, and Sophia Sayavich. He will also be missed by his puppy, Daisy Lynn, whom he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Louise Dorr and her husband, James Dorr; sister, Jaqueline Green and her husband, Jack Green; mother and father-in-law, Josephine and Ralph Berardino; brother-in-law, Ron Berardino; and his former brother-in-law, Ilo Paronich, who he loved like a brother.

Funeral arrangements were by Davis Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Henry’s memory to The Church of Jesus Christ Youngstown Mission,185 N. Canfield-Niles Rd., Youngstown, OH 44515 or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Henry’s family.

Harriet De La Pena

Beloved Mother and Friend

Harriet E. De La Pena, a former longtime resident of Revere, passed away on December 25 at the age of 93 at a healthcare facility in Catonsville, Maryland.

Harriet was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1949. She was nicknamed “Red” for her pretty red hair and brown eyes and had aspired to be an airline attendant.

Harriet was a hardworking mother who was employed for 26 years as an administrative office clerk for what ultimately became AON Corporation in downtown Boston. During her years at AON, Harriet earned recognition for her strong work ethic and made life-long friends in the office.

Harriet retired in 1994, but soon embarked on a second career as a volunteer teacher’s aide at the Garfield Elementary and Middle School in Revere, working with kindergarten or first grade teachers and students for approximately 15 years. She found this work particularly rewarding as she was able to see children from multicultural backgrounds quickly learn English and blossom into young adults, and often having worked with both the older and younger siblings. Her work with the children brought her much happiness.

Harriet could be gregarious and made acquaintances wherever she went. Waiting at a restaurant or at the airport gate, she would strike up a conversation with someone and would leave knowing that person’s life story. She had an engaging personality and an honest face, and people seemed happy to talk about themselves with her.

In 2016, Harriet finally went to live with her daughter’s family in Tucson, Arizona; they relocated to Ellicott City, Maryland in 2017. Though she was aging, Harriet was still not ready to slow down. She attended a Social Day Program where she enjoyed exercise, crafts, games and movies. She particularly liked winning the prizes at bingo and participating in “sit and be fit” exercises. She also enjoyed the monthly social get-togethers and movie nights in her townhome community. Harriet was a movie buff and possessed an impressive amount of knowledge regarding movies and movie stars from the 50’s and 60’s.

Harriet was the loving mother of Michele and son-in-law, Richard Shaw of Ellicott City, Maryland. She is also survived by a dear nephew, Douglas Leaffer, his wife, Elyse and their children, Cerena and Joshua of North Andover.

Family and friends attended visitation hours on Tuesday, January 2 at Witzke’s Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland. A private funeral and small graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, January 3 at St. John’s Cemetery of Howard County in Ellicott City, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet’s name to Neighbor Ride (https://www.neighborride.org/) or Gilchrist Hospice https://gilchristcares.org/donate/).

A Celebration of Harriet’s Life will be held at a future date in her townhome community. To send condolences, please visit the on-line guest book of the Witzke Family Funeral Home at https://www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com/.

Peter J. Ranese Jr.

Baker

Peter J. Ranese, Jr., 65, of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away on December 29 after a brief illness.

Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Somerville. He attended local schools and after graduating from high school, he began to work as a baker. He spent a number of years baking at Dunkin Donuts and eventually he would work in the Bakery for Shaw’s Supermarkets.

Peter enjoyed being surrounded by family and adored being with his mother, as her caretaker and best friend. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, and watching movies. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus – Council #179, Revere.

The devoted son of Mary N. (Nargi) Ranese of Revere and the late Peter J. Ranese, Sr. he was the loving brother of the late Joseph P. Ranese, cherished uncle of Danny Bua and his wife, Lauren of Nashville, TN, Virginia Matyka and her husband, Jarred of North Andover, Matthew P. Ranese and his wife, Nicole of Danvers and Rachel M. Ranese of Winthrop; the dear nephew of Carmella Tracia of Tewksbury, Joann Ranese and Jeanette Ranese, both of Boca Raton, FL, and the late Sal Nargi, Joe Nargi, Larry Nargi, Rose Maglio, Benny Nargi, Salvatore Ranese, Michael Ranese, Anthony L. Ranese, Anna Hammam, Josephine Bruno, Mary Porazzo, Santa Ranese, Joseph Ranese, Jr. and Richard Ranese. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins.

Funeral Services and interment were held privately. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., NewYork, NY 10016 or by visiting www.kidney.org/donate.

Mafalda “Muffy” Abruzzese

Her Spirit and the Love She Spread Will Forever Be Remembered

Mafalda ‘Muffy” Abruzzese, a cherished member of the Beachmont community, known affectionately as the heart of Luigi’s Pizzeria, passed away surrounded by love.

Muffy was the beloved wife of the late Robert Abruzzese and the devoted mother of her late son, Robert and is survived by her son, Anthony and his wife, Linda.

Born into a family that valued tradition and community, Muffy’s early life was marked by her passion for people and taking care of them as if they were her family. She found skills in her cooking and broke bread with everyone. She truly found joy in preparing meals for others so nobody would ever go hungry. Mafalda had the giving, loving and patient heart of her Lord, Jesus Christ. She loves her God and went to praise him with a grateful heart at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish for many years.

Her love for seeing others eat a good meal led her to Luigi’s Pizzeria in Beachmont, where she spent many years cooking dishes that warmed the hearts of all who visited. Her cooking skills were not just a profession but a way of sharing her love and joy with the world. You couldn’t visit Muffy and avoid eating, nor would you want to.

Muffy’s legacy is carried on by her son, Anthony and daughter-in law, Linda, her grandchildren: Robert, Elizabeth, Corrie, Alicia, Tony, Ashley, and Michael, and her 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly for her warmth, wisdom, and the stories she shared. Muffy was not just a cook but a “Noni to many. Her house was a gathering place where people came together, not just for the food but for the sense of belonging Muffy provided.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who have shown support during this time. Visiting hours will be held at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home ~ North Shore Chapel, 10 Chestnut Street, Peabody on Thursday, January 4th from 4 to 8 p.m. and at a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Saint Adelaide’s Church, Peabody, on Friday, January 5th at 10 a.m. Please meet directly at the church. Services will conclude with Muffy being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

All are welcome to share their memories of this remarkable woman. Muffy will be dearly missed, but her spirit and the love she spread will forever be remembered. To leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com.