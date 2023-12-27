School Committee Recognizes Ferrante

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

During its last regular meeting of 2023 on December 19th, the Revere School Committee recognized Michael Ferrante, who will be departing from the Committee after 18 years of service.

Back in August, the Revere Journal reported that Ferrante had not pulled or submitted nomination papers by the deadline, meaning he was not running for re-election on the School Committee. Fast Forward to the end of 2023, a Ferrante-less School Committee is now about to be a reality.

Michael Ferrante.

“It’s not the end of the world, people — I’m still going to be here; I’ll still be around,” said an emotional Ferrante in comments made at last week’s meeting.

Ferrante has been a stalwart member of the community, serving for four years on the City Council and, as mentioned, 18 years on the School Committee for a whopping 22 years of service to Revere.

“I really want to thank the residents because without them, I would not be here,” said Ferrante.

In his address, which undoubtedly tugged at your heartstrings, he thanked his colleagues and saved the biggest thanks for his wife, Ellen.

“She’s the one that had to deal with the meetings, the phone calls and I really can’t thank her enough for what she’s done,” said Ferrante.

Ferrante’s colleagues also took the time to give him his flowers. Superintendent of Schools Dianne Kelly lauded his expertise, leadership, and commitment to students.

“As a Superintendent, I know how fortunate I am to have School Committee members who sit here only because they care about what’s happening for the kids in the city, and Michael [Ferrante], you are one of those people,” said Kelly.

“I think I’m blessed to have a whole committee who’s like that, but Michael, you are 100% in this for the kids.”

The School Committee’s Vice Chair, Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, was also complimentary of Ferrante’s leadership, professionalism, and friendship.

“I am grateful for your dedication for our students and everything you’ve done for our district,” said Bronsdon-Rizzo, later calling Ferrante a “true friend.”

Before the School Committee presented Ferrante with a Chelsea clock, Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe spoke about the big shoes that will need to be filled with the departure of Ferrante and Carol Tye.

Tye was unable to attend last week’s meeting but has been invited to the School Committee’s January meeting to be recognized.

“The School Committee is losing over 50 years — maybe 60 years of service between Mr. Ferrante and Carol Tye, and it’s going to take some time to catch up,” said Keefe.

Keefe later added, “We know that you are not going anywhere, and you’re down the street, and we will see you walking around the neighborhoods as you do with your wonderful family, and I’m sure that we’ll tap on you for advice as time continues on.”

Following Keefe’s comments, Ferrante was presented with his clock and shared a hug with Keefe.

“I will miss it because it’s a big part of my life, but like I said, any help I can give the city, I’ll always be there,” said Ferrante.

“I just want to really thank everybody for what they’ve done to help me to get through the 22 years — thank you very much, everybody.”