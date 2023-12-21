RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Track Girls Earn Dramatic Win in Season-Opener

The Revere High girls indoor track and field team earned an exciting victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville, clinching the triumph in the final event, the 4 x 200 relay, this past Friday afternoon at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston in their season-opening dual meet.

As the teams entered the 4 x 200, the Lady Patriots held a narrow 46-44 lead, which meant that the winner of the five points at stake in the relay would claim the meet.

However, the Revere quartet of Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, Giselle Salvador, Danni Hope Randall, and Gemma Stamatopoulos sped around the track in a time 2:03.95, outracing their Somerville counterparts, who finished with a time of 2:05.61, by the slim margin of 1.66 seconds.

In the individual events, Lady Patriot Liv Yuong led the way with 13 points. Liv captured the high jump with a leap of 4′-7″ and the 55 meter hurdles with a clocking of 10.25, while taking second in the long jump (which is a new event in the GBL’s indoor season in 2023) with a flight of 14′-1″.

Stamatopoulos earned five points with a first-place effort in the 600 dash with a clocking of 1:53.29, easily winning the race by six seconds over her closest Lady Highlander rival. Gemma’s time is only five seconds off the qualifying mark for the State Meet at the end of the season.

The Revere shot-put trio of Ashley Chandler (26′-5.5″), Francoise Kodjo (26′-3.25″). and Angelina Montoya (20′-8.75″) contributed nine points to the RHS side of the scoresheet with a sweep over their Somerville foes.

Olivia Rupp won the mile event with a time of 6:15.86 to score five points for the Lady Patriots.

Adding three points for Revere with second-place performances were: Randall in the 300 dash; Hiba El Bzyouy in the 1000; and Yara Belguendouz in the 55 hurdles.

Contributing key third-place points in a meet where every point mattered were: Rodriguez in both the 55 dash (in which Ashley sprinted to a new personal record (PR) with a time of 8.01) and the long jump; Basma Sahibi in the high jump; Danielle Santana Baez in the two-mile; and Genevieve Zierlen in the 300 dash.

“The girls had a great first win versus Somerville in an exciting meet that came down to the final event,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald. “It was definitely a new format and a bit hectic having a dual meet at Reggie Lewis, but the girls adapted super well and brought great energy. They set the standard for an exciting season ahead that I know will be filled with tons of PRs and state-qualifiers.”

The Lady Patriots’ next meet is set for January 2 at the Reggie (where all of the GBL meets are being held this season) in a tri-meet with a pair of GBL rivals.

Boys Hoop Hosts Chelsea Tomorrow

The Merullo Fieldhouse will be rocking’ and rollin’ when the Revere High boys basketball team hosts long-time Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The opening tip is set for 7:00.

The Chelsea-Revere basketball rivalry, which resumed more than 10 years ago, has become even more epic since both schools rejoined the newly-reorganized GBL three years ago.

The Patriots opened their season with a pair of losses at GBL rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English last week and took on Medford yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Coach David Leary and his crew will host a holiday tournament starting next Wednesday with a contest against Lynnfield at 5:00. Revere will play in either the consolation or championship game on Thursday.

Girls Hoop Tops Classical, English

The Revere High girls basketball team opened its Greater Boston League (GBL) season last week with a pair of wins over GBL rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English. First-year head coach Ariana Rivera and her squad were scheduled to travel to Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and will make the short trip down Broadway to Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday).

The Lady Patriots will entertain the Horace Mann Charter School in the opening round of the Patriot holiday tournament next Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 and then will play in either the championship or consolation contest next Thursday.