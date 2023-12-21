Letters to the Editor

On Recounts

Dear Editor,

The ability to conduct a recount in elections is vital for maintaining the credibility of the democratic process. It acts as a safety net to rectify any potential errors or discrepancies in the initial vote count. By allowing for a recount, election officials can verify the accuracy of results, reassuring the public that their votes are being accurately tallied.

Moreover, the transparency provided by recount procedures enhances the overall integrity of elections. Citizens are more likely to trust the outcomes when they can witness the thorough examination of ballots and the commitment to ensuring every vote is counted accurately. This transparency strengthens the democratic foundation by instilling confidence in the electoral system.

On the other hand, the provision to challenge recounts is equally important. It establishes a mechanism for accountability, enabling concerned parties to address irregularities or question the recount process if necessary. This ensures that the recount itself is conducted fairly and without bias. The ability to challenge recount results promotes a system where electoral disputes can be resolved through established legal channels, contributing to the stability and legitimacy of the democratic framework.

In essence, the combination of the ability to conduct recounts and the option to challenge them creates a dynamic system that values accuracy, transparency, and accountability in the electoral process, fostering a healthier democracy.

The People First, Always

Anthony Parziale

Farewell

Dear Residents of Revere,

Apologies for not being able to deliver this at our regular meeting of the Revere City Council on the 18th of December, but as I thought about what I wanted to say at our last meeting as I conclude this tenure as Ward Six Councillor, first and foremost, I wanted to say thank you to the people of Ward Six. Reflecting back, I am truly humbled. It has been the greatest honor of a lifetime to have been twice elected by my neighbors to collectively represent them at City Hall, and I’ll fondly look back at this journey for the rest of my life.

The residents of West Revere and North Revere are truly some of the best people you’ll ever come across – good, decent, hardworking, passionate, people who are engaged in and care about their community, and who take immense pride in their homes, in their neighborhood, and in their city. I’ve met a lot of amazing people through this experience who are neighbors that I didn’t know before running for office, and I’m grateful for those interactions.

I ran for the City Council because I wanted to help people and do some good for our little corner of the city. Contrary to what some might have thought when I was first elected, I did not intend to stay many terms, and I was never one of the ambitious ones who aspired to higher office in the city. I was a Ward Councillor – here to serve the people and make a bit of an impact.

And an impact, I believe I made. Be it by providing support to the veterans of Revere, allowing the public citizens a greater opportunity to participate in the public process, ensuring diligent guardianship of taxpayer dollars, or completing the mundane tasks of getting streets repaired, sidewalks replaced or “Stop” signs and speed tables installed, there were some successes during my tenure.

It can also be objectively measured where there was more that could have been done or in hindsight to see how things could have played out differently. There might have been an issue here or there that I was unable to resolve for reasons beyond my control, and some residents may not have agreed with some of the decisions that were made along the way, or how I handled a particular matter. However, I want the residents of Revere, especially in Ward Six, to know and understand that I did my very best and that I gave this job my heart and soul.

While on the topic of giving 110% to this job, I also want the people of Ward Six to know that I always had their back, even when they weren’t looking or may not have realized it, because I love my city and I would always go to the wall to protect the quality of life of my constituents.

The residents of this city who watch these meetings or call or email us as elected officials know us, but most times, they know us superficially. Every one of us up here, in some way, make sacrifices in our personal and professional lives to serve in this role. It sometimes gets lost in the noise of Revere politics that we are all regular people, and we balance this role with everything else going on in our lives. The unseen time and dedication that many of these people have to this work is remarkable and admirable.

I say all of this because tonight, I want to share a story that I have never really publicly shared before regarding a sacrifice that I made in my professional life to protect the quality of life for the people of my Ward, particularly the North Revere neighborhood.

Two years ago, as many know, I left my position in the office of Revere’s State Representative. I went into the private sector to work for a regional healthcare system – and no, it was in no way a lobbyist role.

The job, however, was life changing for me professionally, in terms of opportunity and salary. When I was interviewing for the position in the Summer of 2021, I disclosed that I was a member of the Revere City Council, and I inquired if that would present an issue or a conflict, as that would have ended the process right then and there. I was told multiple times throughout the hiring process that my service in my community would not be an issue.

Fast forward to a little more than a month into my new role, I determined that the job was not the right fit for me. Why was that? Because I would have had to compromise my morals and I would have had to sell my constituents down the river if I chose to stay.

You see, the healthcare system was based in the City of Boston, and in September, 2021, the Acting Mayor of Boston came out with a plan to plop people from Mass and Cass and put them up at the Quality Inn Hotel in North Revere. On its face, the plan was cruel, as there was no plan to provide any kind of needed services to these folks; and of course, the neighborhood was very concerned.

To his credit, Mayor Arrigo strongly opposed this plan, and the entire City Council backed him – to my recollection, this was the one time in my four years up here that the Mayor and the City Council were 100% on the same page – We were not going to let the City of Boston steamroll over our city.

As the Ward Councillor, I came out strong, and said that the “City of Boston ought to have been ashamed of itself” for shifting the issue onto a neighboring municipality without productively trying to find a collaborative solution to help these folks. My employer, however, took exception that I was taking a stance on this issue because the company had a working relationship with officials in City of Boston, and they feared political consequences against the company if someone from Boston City Hall connected that a Revere City Councillor was in their ranks.

My superiors at this company urged that I issue a public apology to the City of Boston for my opposition to the Acting Mayor’s plan for Mass and Cass AND that I do not seek re-election to the City Council in 2021 in order to minimize potential negative impacts on the company’s end.

I was faced with a dilemma – do I shut up and do what my bosses are asking to preserve my full-time career at a job which provided significant opportunity for professional growth, or do I continue to stand with my constituents and my city? For me, it was a no-brainer; I had been elected and I had taken an oath to stand up for my constituents. I resigned from my full-time position in that company because I felt I could not turn my back on the people of Ward 6. I forewent that professional opportunity because it wasn’t the right fit for me.

I chose not to personally tell that story until I was ready to leave public office because I didn’t want it to seem like sour grapes – I have no animosity toward the situation, but at the end of the day, this is what it’s all about – this is why we are elected. We are elected to serve and protect the people, even if that means personal and professional sacrifices or political retribution. We are to do what we feel is right by our electorate and our City.

As I look back on my brief tenure up here, there is almost nothing I would do differently if given the chance. When I came on at 27 years old, people thought “This kid is naïve and going to be a ‘yes’ man; a rubber stamp.” One of the most gracious compliments that I received from anyone after I announced that I wasn’t seeking re-election was that I never adjusted to the proverbial and idiomatic “back room” of Revere politics. I’m proud that I never went along to get along.

To my residents in North Revere and West Revere – I never lost sight of why you elected me to represent you up here in this Council Chamber. In fact, many of the stances I arrived at were due to taking the temperature and listening to you, the people, of Ward 6 – my constituents.

On some issues, we might have disagreed – hell, we might even have had passionate arguments – but each and every decision that I made on this Council was made after careful consideration and reflection. The decisions I arrived at, though difficult and unpopular with some, at times, were always made with the intent of being what I sincerely felt was right and best for the City of Revere, Ward 6, and its people as a whole.

You may not have liked some of the votes I took up here, and I’m sure some of you have cursed the TV when I’ve spoken at Council meetings saying you’d never vote for me again – and that’s perfectly ok. It’s politics and we can’t take this work personally. All I can say is that it’s been a hell of a ride, and I will treasure this experience.

As we look to the future, I wish our Mayor-Elect and the new City Council the best of luck. I won’t say “goodbye,” because this is still my hometown and I plan on remaining engaged in the community. As the Italians say, I say “ci vediamo,” – we will see each other. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Richard J. Serino

Ward Six Councillor