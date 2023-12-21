Obituaries 12-20-2023

William Rogers

Deputy Director of Construction of the “Big Dig”

William R. Rogers, 73, passed away on December 8, 2023.

The loving husband of Donna (Purington) Rogers with whom he shared 49 years of marriage, he was born in Boston on July 27, 1950, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Orr) Rogers.

Bill was raised and educated in Revere and graduated from Revere High School. He went on to Northeastern University to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Civil and Mechanical Engineering.

Bill had a 38-year career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in senior management. He was extremely proud of his work on the Zakim Bridge, Ted Williams Tunnel and many other projects in or around Boston. In 2004, Bill received an award from the Governor for his work associated with the “Big Dig”.

Bill retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2006 as Area Construction Manager and Deputy Director of Construction on the “Big Dig” project.

After retiring from the Commonwealth, Bill worked for several years developing a large-scale Wind Energy Project in Rockingham County, Virginia in conjunction with James Madison University.

In 2014, Bill received his Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors License which he had kept current.

He was also a Licensed boat Captain holding a 100-ton Masters License with the United States Coast Guard.

Bill loved boating and had been a longtime member of the Point of Pines Yacht Club in Revere since 1978.

He enjoyed his vacation home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and he also enjoyed skiing.

Bill had an intense admiration for automobiles and was an active member of the North Shore Corvette Club.

Bill was quite proud of being a recipient, alongside his son Dana, From the Humane Society of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Life Saving Award.

In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Julianne Rogers of Saugus, his daughter, Kerri Harris of Saugus, his brother; Richard Rogers of Medford, Oregon, three grandchildren, Sean, Lexi and Brooke and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, December 18 in Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant St., Danvers. Burial followed in Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers.

Arrangements were entrusted to the C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William’s name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online directions and condolences are available at ? www.LyonsFuneral.com.

Ralph R. MacAllister

His Commitment to His Family Demonstrated a Great Deal of Strength, Courage and Devotion

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Ralph R. “Mac” MacAllister, Sr. who died on Wednesday, December 13th at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett following a brief illness. Ralph would have celebrated in 90th birthday on December 17th.

Ralph was born to his late parents, Samuel R. MacAllister and Armanella (Roberts) MacAllister in Malden. He was one of twelve children raised and educated in Malden and he was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1950. Ralph enlisted in the US Army in January of 1951 and served overseas during the Korean War, until 1954. Ralph was honorably discharged and returned home following brave and faithful service to his country.

Ralph then met and married Denise E. (Botticcelli) Spears and together they had 12 children. They settled in Revere, which became home to Ralph. He worked at the Beachland Café in Revere, also known as Mickey’s Place, for over 40 plus years as the day manager. Ralph was also a “jack of all trades”. He was a fine carpenter, electrician, plumber and mechanic. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Ralph was a constant presence for his children, and was always there for them, no matter what it was. He was a deeply loyal friend and would help anyone he could. Ralph enjoyed boating and fishing and he fished as often as he could, always saltwater fishing.

Ralph lost his first wife, Denise, in 1998. As he had to deal with many hardships and the loss of children and grandchildren, Ralph always persevered. His commitment to his family demonstrated a great deal of strength, courage and devotion. He later remarried Ellen (Barrowclough) and they remained married until her passing.

Ralph was a man that had God and his family and didn’t ask for much more.

He was the loving father of Darlene Spears of Cambridge, Muriel Spears of Provincetown, Beverly Dares and her husband, Alvin of Ossipee, NH, Timothy Spears and his wife, Josephine of West Palm Beach, FL, Denise MacAllister of Orange, MA, Samuel R. MacAllister of Revere, Billy Joe MacAllister and his wife, Sharon of Jonesville, VA and the late Ralph R. MacAllister, Gerald Spears, E. Russell MacAllister, Anthony P. MacAllister and Steven Spears. He was the cherished grandfather of 50+ grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; the dear brother of Robert MacAllister of Groveland, Helen Denauw of Fairhaven and nine late brothers and sisters. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ralph’s Memory to a charity of your choice.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Edith Petto

Centenarian

Edith (Stanchi) Petto, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on December 13, 2023 at the age of 100.

Born in Revere on September 10, 1923 to the late Joseph and Ida (Biancalini) Stanchi, she was the beloved wife of the late Dominic J. Petto, devoted mother of Diane Paolucci and her husband, Jerome of Peabody, Maureen Braver and her husband, Joe of Roswell, GA, Barbara Petto-Wish Of Miami, FL and Ronald Petto and his wife, Jodi of Ipswich; cherished grandmother of Eric, Kristen, Sam, Evan, Jordan, Talia and the late Stefan; adored great grandmother of Tyler, Dominic, Oliver and Odin; dear sister of the late Vincent Stanchi, and Anna Morton. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Edith loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and baking. Edith will be truly missed by all who knew her.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home on Monday, December 18 followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home and Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923 or at www.caredimensions.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Robert Martorelli

Well Known Landscaper

Robert D. Martorelli, 86, of Revere died on December 18.

Robert was a well known Landscaper in Revere and the surrounding communities for many years.

The beloved husband of 61 years of Beverly (Palumbo), he was the devoted father of Mark Martorelli of Revere and the late Robert A. Martorelli; cherished grandfather of Michael and Matthew Martorelli; dear brother of David Martorelli and his wife, Donna of Melrose. He is also survived by his loving daughter in law, Christina Albano and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, December 22nd at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Joseph Pisano Sr.

March 11, 1933 – December 12, 2023

Joseph V. Pisano Sr. of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away on December 12 at the age of 90.

Born in Chelsea on March 11, 1933 to the late Joseph Pisano and Rose (Cascetta), he was the beloved husband of 67 years to Rosemarie (DelGreco). He is survived by his five children; Douglas and his wife, Patti, Maureen Merta and her husband, Michael, Joseph and his wife, Robin, Paul and his wife, Shannon and Rosemarie Young and her husband, Scott; 12 grandchildren: Victoria and her husband, Joseph Gentile, Gabrielle Pisano, Vincent Merta, Andrew Pisano, Vanessa Merta, Jacqueline Pisano, Alessandra and her husband, Joseph Caputo, Scott Young, Isabella Young, Brandon Pisano, Cameron Pisano and Joseph Young. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, Vito and Victoria Gentile.

He attended Revere High School, Class of 1952, Burdett College of Business and then went to Bentley College where he received his Bachelors in Accounting and Masters in Taxation. Joseph will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave, Revere on Saturday, December 16 followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covenant House New York, 460West 41 Street, New York New York, NY 10036 or at www. covenanthouse.org (http://www.covenanthouse.org/). For guest book please visit: www.buonfiglio.com.