Serino Reflects on Tenure on the City Council

By Melissa Moore-Randall

After two full terms on the Revere City Council representing Ward 6, Richard Serino has made the decision to not seek reelection.

“In short and on the broadest level, I had determined that two full terms – or four years – was an adequate amount of time for me to complete the work that I set out to achieve as Ward Six Councillor. I ran for the City Council because I wanted to help people and do some good for our little corner of the city.”

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino.

When considering a run for a third term, Serino said he contemplated the sacrifices that elected officials make outside of the Council. “Looking at the make-up of our City Council, most members are either retired or they are self-employed – in other words, their professional schedules allow for more flexibility. When you have a conventional 9-to-5 full time job with limited flexibility, it becomes difficult to balance the duties of your professional work with a personal life while also doing the meaningful work of a City Councillor the right way for a prolonged period of time.”

When asked what he enjoyed most about his tenure, Serino added, “It may sound cliché, but I have most enjoyed getting to know the people of Ward Six. The residents of West Revere and North Revere are truly some of the best people you’ll ever come across – good, decent, hardworking, passionate, people who are engaged in and care about their community, and who take immense pride in their homes, in their neighborhood, and in their city. I have met a lot of amazing people through this experience who are neighbors that I didn’t know before running for office, and I am grateful for those interactions. I have also thoroughly enjoyed working with my colleagues on the City Council as we have tried to grapple with and tackle the City’s biggest issues.”

When Serino was asked if he would run for office again, he replied “I suppose in politics, you never say “never.” If ever there was a time down the road that I felt my experience or perspective could prove helpful in a forward-facing public service role, I would certainly consider running for office in the future. But, for now, I am very much looking forward to taking a step back.”

“I would be remiss if I did not publicly acknowledge and thank my family, particularly my parents – campaign manager Gina, my dad Rich, my grandparents Richie and Trudy, my committee treasurer/cousin Louise, my Uncle Joe, Aunt Kelley, Aunt Rosie and cousins Amy and Christopher. I will forever be thankful that they embraced and nourished my call to public service.”

Mayor Elect Pat Keefe spoke of Serino’s great representation of Revere. “Councillor Serino will be missed. He and his family have been a great representation of Revere and his legislative knowledge was a great attribute to the council. I’m certain Councilor Serino won’t be very distant and continue to be an activist for Revere’s best interest. I wish him much success in his next chapter.”

Reflecting on the last nearly five years as a candidate and then a City Councillor, Serino is truly humbled. “It has been the greatest honor of a lifetime to have been elected by my neighbors to collectively represent them at City Hall, and I will fondly look back at this journey for the rest of my life. I thank the residents of Ward Six for taking a chance on me. I also want to congratulate and wish the new City Council and our new Mayor, Patrick Keefe, well. On January 1st, we will have six new members of the City Council – a majority, which I believe is a historical turnover – as well as a newly-minted Mayor.”