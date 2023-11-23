Revere Police Receive JAG Grant

By Adam Swift

Last week, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced that Revere was one of 130 police departments across the state awarded an Edward J. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG).

The Revere Police Department received $13,469 of the $5 million in funds awarded by the Department of Justice to the Office of Grants and Research (OGR). The grants are meant to help police departments address their unmet public safety priorities.

As part of the competitive grant process, applicant police departments submitted proposals in early 2023. Grant reviewers identified projects that aligned with specific priority areas, including strategies to address unlawful drug use, human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, gang and gun violence, missing person cases, and hate crimes. Additional priorities funded by this grant include technology upgrades, investigative tools and protective gear, school safety and security, and efforts to advance racial equity and support underserved communities.

The Revere Police Department applied for a $20,227 grant to help fund school and community outreach programs, as well as to expand and enhance domestic violence services, according to Police Chief David Callahan.

“Since Covid, domestic violence cases and matters have dramatically increased, and the numbers continue to be up and high, so we use that for additional training and supplementing the domestic violence unit with overtime,” Callahan told the City Council in August.

Some of the community outreach initiatives funded in part through the JAG program include the boxing program for the schools and the honor guard.

“This program invests federal funds to make Massachusetts communities safer and stronger,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This program allows towns and cities to identify their most pressing needs and direct funding to address those challenges. The ability of local public safety leaders to guide funds toward priority safety initiatives encourages a holistic approach to improving safety in communities with diverse needs.”

State Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy said the state is committed to providing local law enforcement and first responders with the support they need to promote safe communities.

“Investments from programs like this help ensure our communities are safe and thriving,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “The grant awards announced today will ensure that Massachusetts towns and cities have the resources they need to promote the safety of everyone in their communities.”