A.C. Whelan School Hosts Kindergarten ABC Fashion Show

By Melissa Moore-Randall

A.C. Whelan Kindergarteners recently completed their ABC bootcamp. They worked on one letter every day for 26 days. To celebrate their accomplishment, they had an ABC Fashion show last week. Each student was given a vest with their assigned letter. They took the vest home and decorated their vests with their families. It was a true team effort. The Kindergarten teachers collaborated with the art teacher, Ms. Matos, and music teacher, Mr. Delmonte. Ms. Matos worked with the students to complete alphabet art work to hang in the auditorium, and Mr. Delmonte helped the students practice the songs that they sang at the end of the show. The technology teacher, Ms.Paone, recorded the show. The students ended their show with a parade around the school showing off their vests with pride and excitement.

Principal Rachel Shanley was so excited for the production. “I am so pleased with the Kindergarten ABC Fashion Show. It was a beautiful way to celebrate students alongside families and caregivers. Students, families and staff sang and danced along with our kindergarten students. Today was their day to shine. I’m so proud of all of them. This was a wonderful event for the whole Whelan community. One student said, “I felt like the king of the universe.” Thank you to our amazing and dedicated kindergarten team of teachers! Seeing our students smile and beam with pride made my day.”