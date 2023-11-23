RHS World Languages Inducts New Members Into National Honor Society

Special to the Journal

A recent university study has shown that studying world languages creates more positive attitudes and less prejudice toward people who are different. Studying a world language also improves skills and grades in math and English, encourages respect for other people, expands one’s view of the world, makes one more flexible and tolerant, limits the barriers between people and improves the chances of getting a good-paying job.

Earlier this month, Revere High School (RHS) juniors and seniors who are rigorously studying Spanish, Italian or French were inducted into the school’s World Language National Honor Society.

For over two decades, Revere Public Schools (RPS) has offered World Language studies and the opportunity for the most proficient high school students to be invited into the Spanish, French or Italian Honor Societies. RPS is also excited to be launching the Japanese Honor Society at CityLab High School this year.

“Since the language honor societies are separate national organizations, the requirements are a little different for each society, but generally, the students have to have a good overall GPA, an even better GPA in the language that they study and must participate in the national competition exam for their language,” said Language Development Coach Anne Chalupka. “Students have to complete a certain number of years (of a language) and are then nominated at the end of their second semester. They have to be in good standing overall, so no discipline issues, academic dishonesty or anything like that. So, they’re upstanding citizens and they have performed well in their language courses.”

All Revere High School students have the opportunity to study Spanish, French and Italian from Level 1 all the way to Advanced Placement, and many students are thriving.

Take, for example, RHS senior Safaa Laroussi, who leads the Spanish Honor Society. From a Moroccan family, Safaa already speaks English and Arabic and can understand conversational French. However, in middle school, she decided to tackle learning Spanish.

“The great thing about Revere is that you can start learning Spanish more early on, so I did Spanish in seventh and eighth grade and then took an online course in Spanish,” said Safaa, who is studying AP Spanish this year. “I feel like that set me up for success, having started at a younger age, and I feel like it really helped my fluency by the time that I did get to high school.”

Safaa said that even though she hasn’t taken Spanish for four consecutive years, she was able to develop fluency at a younger age thanks to Revere Public Schools.

“It just carries on with you, and I feel like it’s broadened me to not only the language itself but also the culture,” said Safaa.

Last summer, Safaa got to travel to Spain and use her language skills abroad.

“I feel like not only did learning the language make it easier for me to travel there, but we were also exposed to the culture of Spain and Latin America in the classroom as well,” said Safaa. “I feel going there, for me, opened up a new perspective on the cultural experience.”

Then there is RHS senior Camila Echeverri, who leads the school’s Italian Honor Society and was also able to take part in a study abroad program in Italy.

“I started Italian my freshman year and I really loved it,” said Camila, who already speaks English and Spanish at home. “The teachers were great and I learned so much to the point where I decided to study abroad to learn more about the language and culture.”

Camila said Italy was amazing and it was an awesome experience to be able to converse with people in places like Rome.

“The course at RHS really prepared me for that trip, and most of the Italian I learned in Italian 1, 2 and 3 was super helpful when traveling around Italy,” said Camila. “My dad used to live in Italy and he taught me love for the culture and the language, so that’s why I decided to take Italian as a freshman and loved it. So, to be able to go there and see my father’s friends and travel around was a great experience.”

Chalupka added that it’s important to note that, like Safaa and Camila, many of the students enrolled in World Language at RHS are not just bilingual but trilingual or more.

“It is really indicative of our school community and Revere as a whole,” said Chalupka. “You know, we are more than ever a multilingual community, and these students really represent the diversity of languages and cultures and all the assets that we have here. It’s really something special.”