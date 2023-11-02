Voters Head To the Polls Next Tuesday

By Adam Swift

A hotly contested mayoral race tops the ballot for a Revere Municipal Election on Tuesday that also sees a number of other contested races.

Polls will be open in the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There has been no love lost between Acting Mayor and former Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe and former mayor and current Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo.

Keefe was the council president when former Mayor Brian Arrigo left to take the top job at the DCR a little over six months ago, elevating Keefe to the mayor’s office.

Rizzo was elected to a single term as mayor in 2011.

Keefe and Rizzo topped the preliminary election ballot in September, outdistancing fellow councillors Steve Morabito and Gerry Visconti. Rizzo topped the ballot with 2,634 votes to 2,493 to Keefe, but Morabito and Visconti split nearly 1,500 votes in the preliminary.

With the number of current councillors stepping aside to take a run at the mayor’s office, there is also a full slate of 10 candidates for the five at-large council seats.

Anthony Zambuto and Marc Silvestri are the only incumbents on the ballot. They are joined in the race by Robert Haas, III; Stephen Damiano; Michelle Kelley; Alexander Rhalimi; Anthony Parziale; Juan Pablo Jaramillo; Donald Martelli; and Wayne Rose.

The Ward 1 Council race has incumbent Joanne McKenna facing a challenge from John Stamatopoulos.

In Ward 2, incumbent councillor Novoselsky is being challenged by Danielle Osterman.

In Ward 3, incumbent councillor Anthony Cogliandro is running unopposed.

Paul Argenzio and Gregory Murray are squaring off in Ward 4 for the seat that was held by Keefe.

In Ward 5, incumbent councillor John Powers is being challenged by Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

In Ward 6, Christopher Giannino is running unopposed for the seat that is currently held by Richard Serino.

There are also 11 candidates on the ballot for six seats on the School Committee.

Joining incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, John Kingston, and Aisha Milbury-Ellis on the ballot are Jacqueline Monterroso, Vanessa Biasella, Anthony Caggiano, Ralph DeCicco Jr., Riaz Garcia, Kathryn Schulte Grahame, Anthony Mattera, and Frederick Sannella.

Polling locations

• Ward 1, Precincts 1,2: Beachmont Veterans Memorial School, 15 Everard St., Gymnasium, Bennington Street Entrance

• Ward 1, Precinct 3: American Legion Post 61, 249 Broadway

• Ward 2, Precinct 1: Garfield Magnet School, 176 Garfield Ave., Gymnasium

• Ward 2, Precincts 2, 3, and 3A: Carl Hyman Towers, 50 Walnut Ave.

• Ward 3, Precincts 1, 2, 3: Revere High School, 101 School St., Gymnasium, Fieldhouse Entrance

• Ward 4, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: Staff Sergeant James J. Hill Elementary School, 51 Park Ave., Parking Lot Entrance

• Ward 5, Precinct 1: Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Ave.

• Ward 5, Precinct 1A: Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard

• Ward 5, Precincts 2, 3: Paul Revere School, 395 Revere St., Gymnasium

• Ward 6, Precincts 1, 2, 3: West Revere Complex, A.C. Whelan School, 107 Newhall St., Gymnasium, Sargent Street Entrance