State and City Officials Announce State-Wide Development Grants at Suffolk Downs

By Adam Swift

Last week, Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, and Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus were in Revere to announce $164 million for 338 grant awards to support local economic development projects in 161 communities across the state.

Governor Maura Healey, Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll at Suffolk Downs in Revere last week to announce the One Stop for Growth grant awards.

The awards were made through the Community One Stop for Growth, an application portal overseen by EOED that provides a streamlined process for municipalities and organizations to apply for 13 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction, infrastructure, and housing development.

The grants were announced during a kickoff celebration at Suffolk Downs in Revere honoring recipients of awards through the MassWorks and HousingWorks grant programs, two of the largest programs in the One Stop. Revere is a recipient of a MassWorks award for the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs, as well as a Housing Choice program grant, among grants for a wide range of projects.

“Revere is in the midst of an exciting transformation – from Revere Beach to Suffolk Downs and Shirley Ave, the city continues to drive forward with great momentum,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Our growth wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Governor and her team and resources provided through the One Stop for Growth grants. This program gives us the tools to inform our planning efforts, improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, and support economic development for all in the city, allowing Revere to compete again for the fastest-growing city in the Commonwealth.”

Healey said One Stop is a vital economic development tool to spark growth, spur development and strengthen local economies across the state.

“These funds will help make possible community-led projects that build vibrant downtowns and unlock economic potential in every region of Massachusetts, while creating new jobs, housing, and opportunity,” said the governor.

Through this round of the One Stop, EOED received 783 applications from 239 communities representing every region of the state. Of the 336 applications awarded, 26 percent are located in a rural or small town, 33 percent are located in a Gateway City, and 61 percent are located in an MBTA Community, and 49 percent are located in a Housing Choice Community.

EOED estimates the One Stop awards will help create more 8,000 new housing units across the state including 3,000 new affordable units, 10,000 new permanent jobs, and more than 5.4 million square feet of new commercial development.

“On behalf of the people of Revere, I extend my appreciation to Governor Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll for their leadership in promoting these One Stop Awards,” said state Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco. “With these grants, the City of Revere can continue its strategic planning to improve both economic opportunity and the quality of life for our residents.”

Revere State Representative Jessica Giannino said having a single application portal and collaborative review process of community development grant programs is a great tool for gateway cities like Revere.

“This process streamlines the experience for the applicant and better coordinates economic development programs which means more resources and programming for our communities,” Giannino said.

Some of the One Stop Grant award highlights in Revere include $250,000 for a Brownfields Redevelopment Project The city will use this grant to advance a portion of a larger municipal park redevelopment and climate resiliency project that will complement the city’s Riverfront Master Plan.

Women Encouraging Empowerment were the recipients of a $20,000 grant which will be used to upgrade technology and make essential renovations to its facility in Revere’s Shirley Avenue neighborhood.

The Neighborhood Developers received a $50,000 Commonwealth Places Program grant to advance the transformation of Fitzhenry Square into a shared-use space and dog park.

The city received a $285,000 Housing Choice grant to conduct community-led public realm infrastructure improvements to support a growing local population near Shirley Avenue. The city also received a $25,000 grant for technical assistance for a parking management and utilization study of the Broadway corridor.

A $4 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant will provide funding for traffic improvements to support the first phase of the 161-acre Suffolk Downs redevelopment project.

A $275,000 Site Readiness program grant will support master planning for an envisioned mixed-use development at the 35-acre Wonderland Park located across Rte. 1A from Wonderland Station.