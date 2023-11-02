Officials Alert Residents to Possible Lead Contamination

Special to the Journal

Revere City officials are urging residents to remove lead service lines. Some homes may have high levels of lead in their drinking water.

The Revere Water Division has performed tests on higher risk properties that may contain lead or copper in their drinking water. Of the 20 tests performed 4 came back over the Environment Protection Agency and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection action level for lead, of 15 parts per billion.

What does this mean?

Our system’s water mains that carry the water to you are made mostly of iron, and therefore do not add lead to water. However, lead can get into tap water through the service line that connects your home to the water main if it is made of lead. Lead may also come from lead solder used to connect pipes in home plumbing, and from some faucets and fixtures.

What is our system doing?

Our public water system is taking the following actions to address the situation:

• The City of Revere Water and Engineering Departments have together removed 68 lead services and confirmed 32 services to be non-lead, this fiscal year. All lead services included in these tests as of 10/4/23 have also been removed. If you believe you have a lead service line or for more information, contact Chris Ciaramella at 781-286-8152 or email [email protected]

Exposure to lead in drinking water can cause serious health effects in all age groups. Infants and children can have decreases in IQ and attention span. Lead exposure can lead to new learning and behavior problems or exacerbate existing learning and behavior problems. The children of women who are exposed to lead before or during pregnancy can have increased risk of these adverse health effects Adults can have increased risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney or nervous system problems.

What should I do to reduce my exposure to lead?

• Use only cold, fresh water for drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula. Run the water for at least 1 minute or until after it turns cold.

• Do not boil the water to remove lead.

• Check whether your home has a lead service line. If you do, have it removed. Please contact [email protected] for more information about your home’s service line, how to have it removed, or for information about plumbing materials in your home that may contain lead.

• Contact your health care provider if you have any health-related questions or contact your local health department to find out if your child needs to be tested for lead.

Full Public notification at https://cdn.branchcms.com/GB7r14nbKy-1182/docs/24-Hour-Public-Notice-Updated.pdf