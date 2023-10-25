Ward 2 Councillor Novoselsky Endorses Juan Pablo Jaramillo

By the Jaramillo Campaign

Councillor Ira Novoselsky has endorsed Juan Pablo Jaramillo for CIty Council at-large. Councillor Novoselsky is the dean of the Revere City Council and thinks the newest and youngest member of the Revere City Council should be Jaramillo.

“I am proud to endorse Juan who has been a leader in our community and an advocate for the Shirley Avenue Neighborhood which I represent on the council. I have gotten to witness Juan’s development as one of our young leaders and partnered with him to deliver a better quality of life for Ward 2 and I have no doubt he will bring his experience to the rest of the city, I look forward to serving alongside him on the council,” said Novoselsky.

Jaramillo was a lifelong Ward 2 resident until he and his wife bought a home near the Immaculate Conception Church where they are raising their one year old.

“I grew up watching and learning from Councillor Novoselsky, and his dedication for Ward 2 is unmatched” said Juan. “The councillor has been an incredibly supportive partner to the neighborhood I grew up in; delivering results that improve its residents’ quality of life, term after term. I am honored to receive the endorsement of someone I consider to be an outstanding public servant” Juan added.

Jaramillo who placed in the top five on September 19th’s preliminary election, was the only candidate for councillor at-large to win outright all the precincts in any ward in that contest, doing so in Novoselsky’s Ward 2.

This endorsement demonstrates Juan’s momentum heading into the November 7th General Election. He has received the endorsement of community leaders like School Committeewomen Carol Tye and Stacey Rizzo, former Councillor Guinasso, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, State Senate Lydia Edwards, and organizations like the AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club, Painters DC35, IBEW 103, and the Environmental League of Massachusetts, among others.

The last day to vote is Tuesday, November 7th, however early voting begins on October 21st at city hall.