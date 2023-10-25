Veteran Councillors Novoselsky and Silvestri Trade Endorsements

By the Silvestri Campaign

Revere City Council members Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Councillor At-Large Marc Silvestri have announced their mutual endorsement for re-election ahead of the upcoming general election on November 7.

Silvestri praised Novoselsky’s unwavering commitment to the residents of Ward 2: “As a constituent and fellow veteran, I am honored to endorse my friend Ira for re-election. I have seen firsthand his dedication to Ward 2 residents and have been privileged to work alongside him to advocate for veterans’ issues, including building veteran’s housing at 123 Shirley Ave,” said Silvestri.

As the longest-serving member of the Revere City Council, for the last 21 years, Novoselsky has worked tirelessly on the council to improve the lives of Ward 2 residents, focusing on public safety, community development, affordable housing, and playing a vital role in overseeing the revitalization of the Shirley Ave Business District.

Silvestri also expressed his appreciation for Novoselsky, stating, “I’m very grateful for the support and endorsement from Councillor Silvestri in my bid for re-election. As a lifelong resident, my heart and soul belong to Ward 2 and its residents, and their well-being will always be my top priority as we continue moving the city forward.”

Silvestri remains committed to working on behalf of all residents, and Novoselsky highlights Marc’s dedication to serving the people of Revere. “I know Councillor Silvestri will continue being a champion for our residents and an asset on the council, which is why I proudly endorse Marc for re-election to the city council.”

Silvestri expressed his gratitude for Novoselsky’s endorsement, adding, “He has been a mentor on the council and good friend, and I look forward to another term together serving the residents of Revere.”

Their mutual endorsement highlights their commitment to working together for the betterment of Revere. Novoselsky and Silvestri are both avid advocates for their constituents, and their re-election will ensure that the people of Revere continue to have strong representation on the city council.