“Raining” Support for Anthony Mattera’s School Committee Campaign

By the Mattera Campaign

While we prefer to campaign in the sun, the rain doesn’t keep us away! It was a great day on Saturday October 21st at Beachmont Station and even though the rain was coming down, we were still happy to welcome the many family and friends willing to come out and hold signs with us. Support has been overwhelming and we can’t thank people enough for the time they have given up for us. Our campaign is about action on behalf of our kids, not the politics that hold them back. Action, not politics! I was a classroom teacher for over 30 years in Revere. I may have even had you or your child as a student! During that time, I have acquired a unique understanding of what kids need to be successful and what the schools need to do to help them reach their full potential.

To start, kids need to feel safe in schools. We need to make sure we have our student/school resource officers actively patrolling our buildings throughout the day. This would definitely prove to our students, teachers, and parents that the district is committed to their safety and wellbeing which will then in turn allow them to focus more on school. Next, we need to offer vocational education programs at the high school like plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, general maintenance, etc. Not all students see college as part of their future plans and instead of casting them off and forcing them to apply to the Voke (which more and more RPS students are doing than ever), we should be embracing them and giving them the tools they need to pursue a career of their choice. Last but not least, morale in the district is at a very low point. This is predicated on the policies of the principals which are in turn dictated by the superintendent. From my experience as a classroom teacher, when teachers are happy and morale is up, it shows in their work and passion. This filters down to the students and the students’ passion and drive to achieve is increased. Administration and teachers should not be in an adversarial relationship. We are all in this for one reason: our students.

Experience counts for something. As a lifelong Revere resident and being the second of three generations of Revere teachers, I have the commitment and passion that matters to be a school committee member who will always speak the truth, speak my mind, and bring a refreshing point of view to committee business that I believe has been lacking. Thank you and please consider me as one of your six votes for school committee on Tuesday November 7th. My name is Anthony Mattera, 10th name on the ballot!